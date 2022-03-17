GIVEAWAY: LG TONE FP Series Wireless Earbuds

Thanks to LG, we are giving away a brand new pair of their LG Tone Free FP9a Wireless Earbuds with Plug and Play.
These earbuds off any audio lover the freedom that comes from a wireless audio solution, great for listening to music, podcasts, making calls and more. Whether you are at home, at work, at the gym, or enjoying nature on a walk or ride, these earbuds will be a great addition to your life.
With features including active noise cancelling, whispering mode and plug & play, the LG TONE Free wireless earbuds have an impressive set of features.
- Active noise cancelling minimises low-frequency sounds and creates an immersive experience when listening to music, TV shows and podcasts in shared spaces.
- Whispering Mode offers call privacy, allowing you to hold the right earbud close to your mouth as a dedicated microphone, an ideal solution for making and taking calls in both quiet and loud environments.
- ‘Plug & Play’ enables the earbuds to wirelessly connect to other devices with an AUX connection, allowing the charging cradle to double as a Bluetooth dongle.
- Sleek Fit design means these earbuds and their charging case are comfortable and stylish and conforms to the shape of your ear, making them comfortable for many of hours of listening.
- Battery life available is up to 6hrs if you leverage ANC, or as much as 10 hours without. If you travel with these earbuds, just drop them in the wireless charging case for an additional 14hrs of use. They also offer fast charging so if they do run flat, you can get up to 60 minutes of playback in as little as 5 minutes (without ANC).
The earbuds are valued at an RRP of A$319.00.
How to enter
The winner of the competition will be chosen based on the best entry that meets the following criteria:
- 1. Follow @techAU and @LG_Australia on Twitter.
- 2. Leave a comment below or on social media posts that includes the first thing you would listen to with the earbuds and what activity you’d do while listening (i.e. walking, running, scootering, plane trip, etc).
The winner will be chosen at the discretion of techAU and the decision is final. We will contact the winner to discuss the delivery of the giveaway once the competition closes and the winner is selected. This post will be updated with the Winner’s name once chosen.
When do entries close?
This Giveaway will run for 2 weeks, starting Friday 18th March, 2022 to April 1st, 2022 (not a joke), where the winner will be selected and notified.
Get creative with your answers and good luck!
I’d listen to podcasts while breastfeeding! Doesn’t disturb bub and is a pleasant and productive way to pass the time.
The silence, the clear enunciation, the freedom from tangled cords, the immersion in crisp audio washing over my busy mind? The LG ear buds make listening to my favourite podcast as I drift off to sleep an absolute dream – in more ways than one!
My new scooter with a broken part will be fixed within a couple of weeks. I’m looking forward to a coastal scoot and listening to a podcast!