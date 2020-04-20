GIVEAWAY: Win a copy of 1917 in 4K Ultra HD to watch in ISO

By now, you’re likely going a little stir-crazy, after weeks of isolation at home. Well I have a good solution to that, grab some popcorn and fire up the TV, it’s a giveaway.

The movie 1917 is an epic war film written and directed by Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes. The movie is available in-store and online nationwide from April 22nd, is available for viewing in your home cinema on Blu-ray or 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray.

1917 focuses on two young British soldiers, Schofield (George MacKay) and Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman), at the height of the First World War who are given a seemingly impossible mission. In a race against time, they must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers-Blake’s own brother among them.

This movie is unlike any other war film you’ve seen, with the director achieving his vision of shooting it with 1 continuous shot, an amazing technical challenge that required some serious innovation.

While the movie in 4K quality is something to really enjoy, it’s definitely the behind the scenes content that had me most excited.

If you read techAU, chances are you’ll also enjoy the technical break down of how they needed new, cameras that were more mobile and nimble enough to be handheld, but still achieve great cinema quality.

I loved the explanation of how the amazing shots that transition seamlessly between handheld Steadicams, to cranes on the back of vehicles, to shoot over the trenches.

Bonus content includes:

Commentary by Sam Mendes

Commentary by Roger Deakins

In the Trenches featurette on the cast

The Weight Of The World featurette on Sam Mendes’ work on the film

The Score Of 1917 featurette on composing the film’s music

Recreating History featurette on the production design

Allied Forces featurette on the collaborative effort required to make a film like 1917 work.

