REVIEW: GoChess – The smart chessboard built for techy gamers

“Knight to E5”. It’s a line many of us remember from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. In this scene Ron and Harry are playing Wizard’s Chess, a magical game where the pieces can move on their own. Now we haven’t quite figured out the technology to make pieces move, but we’ve got the next best thing: a smart chessboard. GoChess is one of those gadgets that’s smart, nerdy, tactile, and very on brand for those into Harry Potter.

It bridges the gap between the physical and the digital, something I’ve always enjoyed. This smart chessboard can be used solo or against someone else. So what does it do? I got my hands on one to tell you all about it.

Wizard’s chess, as played in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. (Screenshot: Screencaps)

Slick, neat packaging

First impressions: the packaging is cool. It has a built-in carry handle, which more gadgets totally should have. And it’s not just a one-and-done unboxing flourish. The box neatly holds all the chess pieces, or you can unbox it all and keep the chess pieces in their little carry pouches. The GoChess packaging feels really intentional, and designed for portability. Seriously, a lot more tabletop games could do with this. The inner part of the packaging contains all the things you need for this smart chessboard: phone holder so you can use the app whilst playing, chess piece pouches, and charging cable for the board.

Really cool packaging – the middle of this box contains all the things you need for GoChess. (Photo: TechAU)

The board itself has a clean, modern aesthetic and feels really nice. The pieces are simple, abstract, and minimal, almost a little too minimal for my liking. The pieces are generic in design, which works, but it does make you wish they had a bit more character. Especially when you know the Harry Potter edition exists, with those iconic Wizard’s Chess–style pieces. And yes, I’m absolutely devastated I didn’t get that version, but it’s available for preordering now.

There’s everything you need including the board, pieces, two pouches for each sides’ pieces, a charging cable (not pictured), and a mobile phone stand. (Photo: TechAU)

Tech meets tactile

GoChess is fully app-powered, and the app isn’t optional. You’ll need it to play. You can get the app on iOS and Android. Download and install the app, sign up or log in, and connect your chess board. Here’s where the magic kicks in.

- Advertisement -

Choose how you’d like to play the game, and the settings you want. (Screenshot: TechAU)

The board lights up to guide your moves, warn you when pieces aren’t in the right spots, and show errors before the game even starts. For techy gamers, the LEDs act like real-time coaching cues. And no, the board doesn’t physically move pieces like in the Harry Potter movies. But that’s fine, right? The appeal here is the hybrid gameplay, not real magic.

The board lights up to show you which pieces are available to move. The AI is suggesting that the piece lit up purple is the best move. (Photo: TechAU)

The board feels great to play on. It’s smooth, the pieces are well-weighted, and the feels set premium given its minimalist look. However, the pieces don’t have unique IDs, and thus the onus is on you to place the right pieces in the right spots. If you mix them up, the board won’t know. The app will display the piece that it thinks should be there. Here’s where old-school meets new-school in a rather charming way.

When you pick up a piece the lit up purple shows the best move, and red as capture zones. (Photo: TechAU)

Modes for every type of player

GoChess has thought of everything, and this is where things get fun. GoChess supports multiple play modes:

VS AI (with lots of difficulty sliders, there are so many options and settings here you can tweak)

VS player

Daily puzzles where you can set up the board and solve for the best moves

Optional AI guidance levels

The board getting setup for the daily puzzle. The app shows how the board should be setup, with red showing where pieces should be removed and green and blue showing where pieces should be setup. (Photo: TechAU)

This flexibility is what makes this chess set shine. Playing against the AI actually feels like playing a real opponent, rather than simply following prompts from a digital coach. It’s genuinely engaging, and honestly more fun than playing another human in the same room; unless of course you turn the difficult and hints off, and then the board really just functions as a way to track your moves via the app and set your desired play mode (ie. the number of seconds each player is allowed time for to make their move, or the overall game timer limit). There’s something extra satisfying about trying to out-think a physical board powered by software.

Play against another human in the room with hints, play against a human online (you need to physically move the piece for their turn), and playing against an AI. (Photo: TechAU)

You can also connect to Chess.com or Lichess and battle people around the world using the chess board.

If you opt for the Harry Potter edition, you’ll receive a set that looks exactly like in the movie. You will need to remember to actually move the pieces. Each set also comes with a month of Chess.com Diamond plus a year of GoChess Pro.

Get your GoChess set now

GoChess feels like a perfect crossover for people who live somewhere between tabletop culture and tech-nerd energy. It’s not trying to replace traditional chess or high-end digital engines, it’s carving out its own space. It’s a space for tactile gameplay, glowing LEDs, app-driven smarts, portable battles, and a tiny dash of future-magic.

Board has successfully turned on and connected to the application, and is ready to go. (Photo: TechAU)

And if you’re both a gamer and a Harry Potter fan? Definitely get the Wizard edition. It’s available to preorder now for $599 AUD from EB Games. Or you can find the standard set on Amazon for $249.95 AUD RRP, but you can easily score it lower from the Black Friday deals. It’s also a great time to grab a set for a friend or family member as Christmas looms ever closer.