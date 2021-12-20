Goodyear follows Michelin and makes a dedicate EV tyre, the Goodyear ElectricDrive GT

As electric vehicles rise in popularity, tyre manufacturers are rising to the challenge. Goodyear has just announced they are also making a dedicated EV tyre, which follows the dedicated Pilot Sport EV from Michelin.

The new Goodyear ElectricDrive GT marks Goodyear’s first replacement tyre in North America tuned for electric vehicles (EVs), the Goodyear ElectricDrive GT is an ultra-high performance, all-season tire that delivers long-lasting tread wear and a quiet ride for EV drivers and passengers.

“Products that anticipate the mobility needs of consumers are central to Goodyear’s focus on innovation excellence. Electric vehicles present a very specific set of requirements for load, torque, noise, range, rolling resistance and overall performance. We’re proud to deliver leading technologies to serve the evolving EV landscape.” David Reese, vice president, Product Development, Goodyear Americas.

The ElectricDrive GT features Goodyear’s SoundComfort Technology, which acts as a built-in sound barrier that helps reduce road noise. It is also designed with an asymmetric tread pattern and specialized tread compound that provide enhanced all-season traction, giving EV drivers confident handling in both wet and dry road conditions.

“With the continued growth in the EV segment, Goodyear recognized an opportunity to provide consumers with a tire designed for the unique needs of these vehicles. We know drivers are looking for a replacement tire that delivers enhanced tread wear without sacrificing performance. The ElectricDrive GT was designed with that in mind, and we’re thrilled to bring this option to market for EV drivers in the U.S.” Andrew Lau, product marketing manager.

While Goodyear plans to expand the ElectricDrive product portfolio in 2022, the initial release of the Goodyear ElectricDrive GT is available in size 255/45R19 104W XL.

This tyre will be available through goodyear.com and is an ideal fit for some of the most popular EV high-performance models. Right now there’s no information on the availability in Australia, but it would be a welcome addition to options for EV owners down under.