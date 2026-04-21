Google brings Gemini AI and Nano Banana 2 to Chrome for Australian users

The way we use the web is undergoing a massive shift, and today, Google has flipped the switch on a suite of new AI features for Chrome users right here in Australia.

This update effectively turns your browser into a powerhouse of productivity, integrating Gemini directly into the browsing experience to help with everything from research to scheduling.

For those of us who live in our browser tabs, this isn’t just a minor update; it is a fundamental change in how we interact with information online.

Gemini becomes your built-in sidekick

The headline addition is the deep integration of Gemini into the Chrome side panel, providing a personalised assistant that understands the context of what you are currently viewing.

One of the most immediate benefits is the ability to summarise lengthy content, which is a lifesaver when you are staring at a 5,000-word whitepaper or a complex technical article.

You can now ask Gemini to break down the key points or compare information across multiple open tabs without having to manually copy and paste text back and forth.

Google Workspace integration without the tab shuffle

Perhaps the most practical improvement for daily workflows is how Gemini now talks to the rest of the Google ecosystem without forcing you to leave your current page.

If you are reading an event invitation on a website, you can pull up the side panel and ask Gemini to schedule a meeting in Google Calendar immediately.

The same applies to checking location details via Google Maps or drafting a quick response in Gmail based on the content you are currently researching.

“Nationwide, people will now have smarter and more helpful built-in AI-powered assistance directly in Chrome.” Google Australia Spokesperson, Google Australia.

Even YouTube gets a look-in, as you can now ask Gemini specific questions about the video you are watching to find specific moments or clarify complex topics mentioned in the audio.

Nano Banana 2 brings high-speed image editing to the browser

For the creatives or those who just need the right visual for a presentation, the integration of Nano Banana 2 is a significant step forward in web-based image manipulation.

This new model allows you to transform images directly on the web using simple text prompts within the Gemini in Chrome side panel.

Whether you need to adjust the style of an image or generate something entirely new to accompany your research, the capability is now baked into the browser.

The speed of Nano Banana 2 means these edits happen almost in real-time, moving away from the clunky, multi-step processes of the past.

Pricing and availability in Australia

The best news for local users is that these features are rolling out starting today across Australia for personal Google accounts. The standard Gemini features in Chrome are available at no extra cost, making this a significant value-add for the millions of Aussies already using the browser.

For power users who want even more advanced capabilities, Google offers the AI Plus subscription for A$12.49 per month, which provides enhanced access to newer models.

There is also a top-tier AI Ultra plan available for A$409.99 per month, though this is primarily targeted at enterprise users and high-end developers.

Why this matters for the Aussie tech landscape

Google’s decision to bring these features to Australia early in the global rollout highlights the importance of our local market in the AI arms race.

By placing these tools directly in the browser, Google is lowering the barrier to entry for AI, making it a utility rather than a destination.

It eliminates the friction of switching between apps and allows users to focus on the task at hand, whether that is planning a trip, doing homework, or running a business.

As we see more of these “agentic” features roll out, the browser will stop being just a window to the internet and start being an active participant in our digital lives.

How to get started with AI in Chrome

To access these new features, ensure your Chrome browser is updated to the latest version on your Windows or Mac desktop.

Once updated, you should see the Gemini icon or the option to open the side panel where you can begin interacting with the assistant.

If you are looking to try out the image generation, look for the Nano Banana 2 prompts within that same side panel interface while browsing.

It is a bold move from Google, and it will be interesting to see how local users adapt these tools into their daily digital habits.

For more information, head to https://blog.google/intl/en-au/