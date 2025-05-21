Google unveils Veo3 video model with audio, and AI filmaker tool Flow, set to revolutionise video creation

Google’s I/O developer conference is on this week and naturally it’s full of AI. One of the most significant announcements is their latest text-to-video model VEO3 which has a number of new features that moves the industry forward.

A new experimental filmmaking platform called Google Flow allows content creators to have control over the video created, playing virtual director, which opens the door to the results to be configurable and therefore more applicable for video and movie production.

The star of the show is arguably Veo, Google’s most capable video generation model to date. It’s designed to create high-quality, 1080p resolution videos that can stretch beyond a minute, offering a new level of control over the final output.

While VEO 2 is available now to Gemini Advanced users, VEO3 is coming soon and when it does, is likely to drive subscribers to the platform.

Veo: High-Quality Video Generation

Veo understands cinematic and visual techniques like “timelapse” or “aerial shots of a landscape,” rendering them with impressive consistency and coherence. This means you can prompt for specific styles and watch Veo bring your vision to life, maintaining visual continuity across shots.

Fine-Grained Creative Control

One of the biggest challenges for the use of AI video in production is the lack of control over the output. If you want someone walking down a city street, sure, it can do that, but you want the same 2 people walking down the same street at different times of the year, or hour of the day, shot from different angles and it simply wasn’t possible.

Now Google’s Veo 3 model is also designed to accurately capture the nuance and tone of a prompt, rendering people, animals, and objects realistically.

This attention to detail allows for more precise creative expression, ensuring the generated video closely aligns with the user’s intent.

In-Video Editing Capabilities

Beyond initial generation, Veo will offer features like in-video editing using text prompts. This means you’ll be able to modify existing footage or add elements to your generated clips simply by describing the changes, a powerful tool for iterative creation.

Google is initially making Veo available to select creators in a private preview through VideoFX, a new tool on their experimental AI Test Kitchen platform. The goal is to eventually bring some of Veo’s capabilities to YouTube Shorts and other products.

“Veo is our most capable video model yet, empowering creators and filmmakers with unprecedented control over their creative vision.” Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMind.

Alongside Veo, Google introduced Google Flow, an experimental tool built for professional filmmakers. Flow acts as an “AI co-writer and co-director,” designed to help storytellers brainstorm, visualize, and even begin editing their narratives.

The following short films were made using Flow.

Dave Clark

Dave is an award-winning filmmaker focused on embracing new technology as part of his filmmaking. He used AI to develop two of his most recent short films, “Battalion” and “NinjaPunk.” His newest short film “Freelancers” uses Google’s AI and other tools to tell the story of two estranged adopted brothers on similar quests.

Henry Daubrez

Henry has been using tech tools in his art for the last 18 years. Earlier this year he unveiled “Kitsune” using Veo 2 — a moving short film about “love between two souls separated by everything except their shared feelings of loneliness.” Now, Henry is bringing the story of his own creative journey to life in “Electric Pink.”

Junie Lau

Junie Lau is a film director and multidisciplinary creative deeply passionate about innovation, viewing AI as a vital collaborator in expanding the boundaries of creative expression. Her work delves into artistic narratives within the hyper-modern era, including themes of virtual identity, digital humanities and digital ontology. Currently, Junie is working on a film titled “Dear Stranger,” which explores the boundless and infinite nature of universal love between a grandmother and grandchild across countless parallel worlds.

Storyboarding and scene generation

Flow helps users develop storyboards and generate initial scenes, providing a visual starting point for their projects. This can significantly speed up the pre-production process, allowing filmmakers to quickly iterate on ideas.

Seamless editing workflow

The platform is designed for a more fluid editing experience, where AI assists in assembling shots and refining the narrative arc. This collaborative approach between human creativity and AI power could reshape traditional filmmaking workflows.

Specific Australian availability and pricing for Google Flow are yet to be announced.

While we wait.. Google Labs also created something called Flow TV which you can review here – https://labs.google/fx/tools/flow

Flow TV is an ever-growing showcase of clips, channels, and content generated with Google’s Veo 2 generative model (Expect Veo 3 soon). Use the remote control at the bottom of the screen to browse Channels and see the prompt behind the clip.

Hit the Home button to see all Channels or watch short films created using Flow, alongside other tools and techniques. Generated videos and our prompt suggestions are still experimental;

For more information, head to https://blog.google/technology/ai/google-flow-veo-ai-filmmaking-tool/