GoPro launch a new range of bags, apparel and accessories

GoPro has always pitched their products towards those who live adventurous lifestyles and now the company has added to its hardware, with a range of lifestyle gear.

Available worldwide today from the GoPro website, GoPro is now offering a range of ultra-functional bags, backpacks and cases starting at US$19.99, clothing starting at US$24.99 and other goods, like floating sunglasses and water bottles, starting at US$29.99.

“GoPro has been focused on helping people pursue active lifestyles since day one, and our expansion into categories like bags, apparel and ultra-functional accessories stay true to that. We’re excited to bring GoPro design and versatility to a broad range of lifestyle products and offer them at very attractive prices exclusively on GoPro.com. And GoPro PLUS subscribers can get 30% off all of these new products which makes for staggeringly good value.” GoPro founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman.

First up in the GoPro lifestyle lineup is a series of bags that range from everyday carriers to duffels for longer getaways. Apparel and other accessories will be available for purchase on Aug. 19.

The new GoPro bag line includes:

Daytripper (A$169.95) – Designed for daily adventures, the ergo-friendly Daytripper provides hydration compatibility and padded storage for a laptop, essentials and gear.

(A$169.95) – Designed for daily adventures, the ergo-friendly Daytripper provides hydration compatibility and padded storage for a laptop, essentials and gear. Stash (A$119.95) – Stash is a flexible, fast-loading rolltop bag. The lightweight construction is designed for easy storage layering and reach-in accessibility.

(A$119.95) – Stash is a flexible, fast-loading rolltop bag. The lightweight construction is designed for easy storage layering and reach-in accessibility. Mission (A$169.95) – Mission is a 2-in-1 backpack duffel built tough and sized up to handle the demands of extended trips and larger loads.

(A$169.95) – Mission is a 2-in-1 backpack duffel built tough and sized up to handle the demands of extended trips and larger loads. Storm DRY (A$169.95) – Amphibious by design, Storm DRY is a tough, yet streamlined, waterproof backpack. It’s welded, watertight and lightweight while being tough as nails.

(A$169.95) – Amphibious by design, Storm DRY is a tough, yet streamlined, waterproof backpack. It’s welded, watertight and lightweight while being tough as nails. Sling (A$89.95) – Sling is a sleek, minimalist crossbody bag you can also wear as a waist pack. Perfect for daily adventures from trail runs to supermarket runs.

(A$89.95) – Sling is a sleek, minimalist crossbody bag you can also wear as a waist pack. Perfect for daily adventures from trail runs to supermarket runs. Casey (A$89.95) – Casey is a protective, customizable, compression-molded case for your GoPro and accessories. Features padded construction with soft tricot lining.

(A$89.95) – Casey is a protective, customizable, compression-molded case for your GoPro and accessories. Features padded construction with soft tricot lining. Casey LITE (A$29.95) – Casey LITE is a lightweight, travel-friendly case for your GoPro and accessories. Features customizable padded construction.

GoPro PLUS subscribers get an exclusive 30% discount off the new lifestyle gear line. This adds to the existing list of benefits for GoPro PLUS, which includes unlimited cloud storage, damaged camera replacement and up to 50% off on all GoPro mounts and accessories. GoPro PLUS costs US$4.99/month or US$49.99 annually.

With the new line, GoPro is also raising money for charity, hosting its first-ever virtual charitable event this weekend called #GoProLiveIt. Running from Friday, July 31 to Sunday, August 2nd, people can participate in one or more of eight social-distancing-friendly activity categories with free events led virtually by GoPro athletes, advocates and ambassadors.

Participants also have the chance to win one of the new GoPro lifestyle gear items for posting a standout image to social media using #GoProLiveIt and tagging @GoPro. Learn more here.

For every social post tagged with #GoProLiveIt between July 31 and Aug. 2, GoPro will donate $1 to be shared across three charities —Girl Trek, Sea Trees and Challenged Athletes Foundation.

Visit GoPro.com to learn more about the full lineup of GoPro lifestyle gear.