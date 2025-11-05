I’ve noticed Govee really turning it up on their lighting technology and the new Govee Smart AI TV Sync Box is no exception. Designed for that next level of immersion, this sleek little unit brings your entertainment setup to life. Whether you’re gaming, watching a movie, or just vibing with ambient lighting, this box is the upgrade your TV needs.

Out of the box

Right from the start, Govee nails the unboxing experience. Everything you need is in there: mounting options complete with double-sided tape, an alcohol pad for cleaning (because we all forget that step), and even two ultra high-speed HDMI cables.

There’s a dedicated instruction booklet just for Matter connectivity, which is a nice touch, since the Smart AI TV Sync Box is fully Matter-enabled and integrates easily into a smart home setup.

Everything you need to get started is in the box. (Photo: TechAU)

The box itself is slim and modern, with LED strips that are available to purchase in two different sizes:

For TVs 55-65″

For TVs 75″-85″

My setup is a 75”, which is right on the edge of where the LED strips should be attached, but we managed to fit it in snuggly. The installation was straightforward, and I particularly appreciated the extra clips that keep the cables and light strips neatly in place. It’s the small details that make a big difference.

If you plan it right, you can arrange the lights very neatly by using the included clips. (Photo: TechAU)

Setup and syncing

Setup is surprisingly straightforward. Because we have a large TV, it did take two of us to unmount the TV from the wall, and from there it was much simpler. We cleaned the TV, made sure the lights worked before permanently securing them to the TV, and laid out the cabling to ensure it fit exactly where we needed it. The included double-side tape on the LED strips, and clips made the entire process smooth, and the lights were subtly hidden away behind the TV.

Lay out your TV, ensure the lights work, and arrange them before you go sticking it all down. This means you can make adjustments where needed. (Photo: TechAU)

Next, it was plugging everything together. The TV becomes the output for the box, and everything else connects in: console or computer. The AI Sync feature is the star of the show here as it captures on-screen images and synchronizes the lights to match, creating a dynamic lighting effect that feels like the colours are spilling right off the screen.

The setup will guide you through calibrating your lights too. (Screenshot: TechAU)

One thing to note: the AI Sync only works with input devices connected through the sync box such as console, PC, Chromecast, or Fire Stick. If you’re watching built-in TV apps like Netflix or Disney+ without an external input, the AI Sync won’t activate. In that case, you might prefer one of Govee’s TV backlight kits with a camera instead.

Beyond that, there are plenty of customisation options. There’s even a bunch of built-in options for in-game effects for League of Legends and Apex. Plus, you can switch between modes, tweak colours, and even adjust the transition speed. There’s also a sound sync mode that reacts to audio. This was fun, but ended up a little intense when we were battling a boss in Xenoblade.

Playing Xenoblade with this beautiful blue colour made it feel like the image is spilling out into the physical environment. (Photo: TechAU)

Smart technology and AI upscaling

What really makes this device stand out is the technology inside. Govee’s AI algorithm doesn’t just mimic what’s happening on-screen. Instead, it analyses and enhances it. The box uses AI-driven image processing and intelligent colour mapping to upscale lighting effects in real time.

That means smoother transitions, richer hues, and better accuracy, especially during fast-moving scenes or high-contrast moments. Whether you’re racing through neon-lit streets or exploring dark, moody environments, the lighting stays perfectly in sync and adds a cinematic depth that’s seriously impressive.

The addition of Matter enabled technology makes this truly a Smart device. After pairing the Govee Smart AI TV Sync Box with the Govee Home app (available for iOS and Android), I was then able to pair my Govee account with my Google Home account, adding the Govee Sync Box to my home network and allowing us to control the lights through Matter.

It was certainly fun when we finished for the night and turned off the TV, only to call out “Hey Google, please turn off my Govee TV lights”, and the new lights were switched off.

Once you’ve paired the lights with the Govee Home app, you’ll be able to control or set your preferences. You can set options for each specific HDMI Port, meaning you can have one setting for TV mode, and another for one of your consoles. (Screenshot: TechAU)

Immersive feel

Once everything’s up and running, the effect is incredible. The lights extend the image beyond the edges of your screen, drawing you into the action. It’s especially stunning for gaming, where every explosion or environment shift feels amplified. Even for movies, choosing a neutral or subtle colour palette gives you that cinematic glow without being distracting.

Even watching movies or using the TV without the AI detection (which isn’t possible if using the TV by itself), makes for a lovely scene. (Photo: TechAU)

The addition of lights on the box itself is also a nice touch, making the box a feature, rather than just another device sitting on your TV cabinet.

The box looks gorgeous and the included lights make it feel like part of the setup and not just a device sitting there. (Photo: TechAU)

Govee Smart AI TV Sync Box

The Govee Smart AI TV Sync Box delivers on its promise of immersion and simplicity. It’s easy to install, thoughtfully designed, and packed with options that make it fun to experiment with. Whether you’re deep into gaming marathons or cozy movie nights, this setup adds a layer of atmosphere that’s hard to go back from once you’ve experienced it.

I love the green that it picked up from this scene in Legend of Zelda. (Photo: TechAU)

With its sleek design, smart features, and a seriously cool light show, the Govee Smart AI TV Sync Box is totally worth it.

You can purchase the 55-65 inches kit for A$499.99 RRP, or the larger 75-85 inches kit for A$549.99.

However, Clever Gear currently has a sale on, taking a whopping 40% off these kits. Now is the perfect time to buy. Oh, and did I mention there’s a pre-built “Christmas” lighting effect which you’ll be able to put to good use.