Gran Turismo Championships will be held in Australia for the first time

Sydney will play host the FIA-certified, Gran Turismo Championships on the 15th – 16th of February. The event is the first of the 2020 season and will take place at the Big Top in Luna Park in front of a live audience and the TV cameras that will broadcast around the world.

50 of the world’s fastest Gran Turismo racers will fly in from Europe, North and South America, Asia and New Zealand to join some Aussie talent in two competitions.

The first is the Manufacturer Series that pits 12 teams of 3 representing different manufacturers against each other. The second is the Nations Cup, an individual competition with 24 players representing their respective countries.



Australian Cody Nikola Latkovski finished second in both the Nations Cup and Manufacturer Series at the 2019 World Finals in Monaco in December. Latkovski will be joined at the Sydney event by former GT Academy winner Matt Simmons and World Tour-regular Adam Wilk.

“I’m deeply moved to be able to host the FIA-Gran Turismo Championships in Australia. I felt from way back during the first Gran Turismo that Australia is home to some of the most passionate GT fans of the world. Australia is also a very forward thinking country that took notice of the Japanese sports car culture which ultimately led to the creation of Gran Turismo, with cars like the iconic Nissan GT-R, which even became a part of their own sports car culture. Not only that but the Bathurst (Mount Panorama) Circuit is one of the most unique tracks in the world, with its beautiful scenery and frighteningly difficult course lay out. I think it’s the robust car culture of Australia that nurtured fans of Gran Turismo over the last 20 years and led to the birth of top Gran Turismo athletes such as Cody Nikola Latkovski and Adam Wilk. I’m looking forward to seeing them perform well in this world class championship which is being held for the first time on their home turf.” Gran Turismo Series Producer, Kazunori Yamauchi

The exciting racing is played out on racing seats on stage equipped with the PlayStation PS4 Pro and the Gran Turismo Sport game, with the action shown to a live audience on a huge screen and broadcast around the world on YouTube and Facebook.

Audiences will experience a variety of motorsport categories from around the world, being transported from watching formula cars racing around Interlagos in Brazil, to exotic concept cars on a street circuit in Tokyo or perfect recreations of Group 3 race cars on Bathurst’s Mount Panorama.

Tickets for the Luna Park Sydney event, which will run from 16.00 to 18.30 on both Saturday, 15th and Sunday, 16th February, are being offered free of charge at https://www.gran-turismo.com/world/gtsport/worldtour2020/sydney/.