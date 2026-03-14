REVIEW: GravaStar Mercury V75 Pro Neon Graffiti keyboard: Cyberpunk style meets premium build

Keyboards are one of those things you look at every single day, yet a lot of them are kinda boring. Black slab, RGB lights, maybe a logo if you’re lucky. Sure, there are lots of ways to customise keyboards and get something really cool, but that usually relies on you doing most of the work: purchasing new keycaps and putting them on.

Then there are the ones that come fully kitted out, but they only look great and don’t often function well because they aren’t made or designed by gaming companies.

The GravaStar Mercury V75 Pro Neon Graffiti is the exact opposite of all this.

The inner box is just as cool as the outer art sleeve. (Photo: TechAU)

This keyboard looks like it was pulled straight out of a cyberpunk workshop or straight out of a video game. It’s part gaming peripheral, part industrial sculpture, and part street art. If you’re building a setup that leans into a futuristic aesthetic, this doesn’t just fit in… it becomes the centrepiece.

And after spending some time with it on my desk, it’s clear the design isn’t just for show.

A keyboard that looks like art

GravaStar has built a reputation for creating tech that looks like it belongs in a sci-fi film. The Neon Graffiti edition of the V75 Pro pushes this brand ideology even further.

The aluminium frame is covered in graffiti-style artwork that genuinely feels hand-painted. There’s texture to it, not just a flat printed graphic. Running your hand across the surface, you can feel the paint layers, which makes the keyboard feel more like a custom piece than a mass-produced accessory.

The aluminium keyboard is painted, and you can feel the texture. (Photo: TechAU)

Living in Melbourne, it actually reminds me a lot of the city’s famous laneways. The colours, the layered graffiti aesthetic, the slightly chaotic artistic vibe. The keyboard feels right at home on my desk, which is my creative workspace.

Each unit is individually numbered as well, giving it a bit of that collectible appeal.

Each unit is numbered making it a collector’s item. (Photo: TechAU)

If you’re someone who likes a minimal desk, this probably isn’t for you. But if your setup leans toward cyberpunk, RGB, and personality, it absolutely fits the vibe.

Premium build and surprisingly heavy

The first thing you notice when picking up the keyboard is the weight. The GravaStar Mercury V75 Pro isn’t a light plastic gaming keyboard. It’s heavy, solid, and feels incredibly well built thanks to the aluminium construction. That weight helps keep it planted firmly on the desk while typing or gaming. Luckily the weight doesn’t matter, in fact it helps. You don’t want your keyboard moving around all over your desk like a mouse. You can’t go picking it up all the time like a controller. This solid build and heavy weight at 1.71kg means you aren’t worrying about it moving. At all.

Even the small details are interesting.

The keyboard includes funky leg stands that look like something from a mech robot, and the stepped key design means the back row sits slightly higher than the front. It’s a subtle design change, but it feels really natural when typing, and looks great too.

The leg stands looked like they crawled out of my screen and onto my desk. (Photo: TechAU)

Cyberpunk lighting done right

RGB lighting is everywhere these days, but the GravaStar Mercury V75 Pro does it in a way that really complements the design.

The keyboard features per-key RGB lighting, but the real highlight is the side lighting that runs along the edges of the frame. It gives the keyboard an ambient glow on the desk, which works beautifully with the graffiti paint and industrial design. You all know I love RGB and this one has definitely caught my attention. I almost want to keep it as my main keyboard… almost. Read on for more.

The edge lighting is a real highlight for me. (Photo: TechAU)

There are also transparent keycaps along the bottom row, allowing the lighting to shine through in a way that adds to the futuristic look.

Even better, your lighting profiles are saved directly on the keyboard. That means you can plug it into another computer and your custom effects and settings come with it.

There are so many lighting styles to choose from. (Photo: TechAU)

A mechanical keyboard your coworkers won’t hate

Despite being a mechanical keyboard, the sound profile is surprisingly refined.

The keys are tactile and satisfying, but they don’t produce the loud clacking that often annoys everyone around you in an office environment. The audio controls also deserve a mention. The volume dial has a soft, clicky tactile feel that makes adjusting audio satisfying without being overly loud. It’s one of those small interaction details that you end up using constantly.

The audio controls feel really tactile. (Photo: TechAU)

A small screen with a simple purpose

One unusual feature is the small LCD screen on the keyboard.

LCD screen is great, but I really wish it was customisable. (Photo: TechAU)

Unfortunately, it’s not customisable (yes I already tried), but it does serve as a status indicator for showing when CAPS lock is enabled/disabled.

It’s a nice touch visually, although it does feel like a missed opportunity for deeper customisation.

Compact layout takes getting used to

If you’ve read some of my recent reviews, you know I’m an absolute sucker for RGB. And I really love the cyberpunk vibes this keyboard is throwing off. You might also know, there’s one thing I really love, and that’s a full-sized keyboard. I always want access to every key, numpad included.

The GravaStar Mercury V75 Pro uses a 75% keyboard layout, which keeps things compact while still retaining most keys. Yes, it’s bigger than the 60% that a lot of gaming keyboards are going for, and let’s be honest, if it’s just gaming you want then 60-75% is more than enough.

But me, I must have a full-size keyboard. I’m not just playing games, I’m working too. Having access to the numpad is a non-negotiable for me. I also found myself occasionally hitting the wrong keys at first—especially around the arrow cluster—which caused my cursor to jump around unexpectedly.

That said, this is mostly just a matter of muscle memory. If you’re used to compact keyboards, it’ll feel natural pretty quickly. Unfortunately for me and my fellow full-sized keyboard lovers, GravaStar doesn’t make full-sized keyboards. A huge sad face for me, as I would have instantly switched my keyboard out for a GravaStar one.

Deep customisation with funky software

One thing I really love is GravaStar’s web-based software. It’s just as funky as the keyboard itself. Being web-based, there’s no additional software to download, which is a welcome change from the usual peripherals that all require software to control them.

There are a huge number of customisation options, from lighting effects and macros to key layout changes. In fact, there are so many options that I accidentally changed the layout at one point and my typing went completely off the rails.

Don’t accidentally remap all your keys. (Screenshot: TechAU)

Once you get familiar with it though, the flexibility is impressive.

For gamers in particular, the keyboard uses Magnetic Hall Effect switches, which allow adjustable actuation points and extremely precise input detection.

You can customise the lighting to suit your style. (Screenshot: TechAU)

Built for speed as well as style

Under the hood, the GravaStar Mercury V75 Pro is built for serious gaming performance.

It features an 8000Hz polling rate and extremely low input latency, allowing key presses to register almost instantly. The Hall Effect switch design also means there’s less physical wear compared to traditional mechanical switches.

Gamers can even adjust the actuation depth from 0.1mm to 3.5mm, letting you tune the keyboard for rapid reactions or more deliberate key presses.

You can even configure the actuation point. (Screenshot: TechAU)

That flexibility is a big part of why this keyboard appeals to competitive players as well as enthusiasts.

Accessories included

It’s also nice to see GravaStar include a few extras in the box. You get a cable and even a microfiber cloth, which actually makes sense given the painted aluminium finish. It’s the kind of keyboard you’ll want to keep looking pristine.

Inside the box you’ll find plenty of things to compliment your keyboard, including keycap puller and spare keys. (Photo: TechAU)

Other versions available

While the Neon Graffiti edition is definitely the most visually striking, the GravaStar Mercury V75 Pro is also available in more traditional finishes.

The wider Mercury V75 series also includes the GravaStar Mercury V75 and GravaStar Mercury V75 Lite, offering similar design ideas across different price points and configurations.

Out of the box you get everything you need. I love that the keyboard and cable are separate. (Photo: TechAU)

Final thoughts

The Neon Graffiti edition keyboard isn’t trying to be subtle, and that’s exactly the point.

The GravaStar Mercury V75 Pro Neon Graffiti is for people who want their setup to stand out. Between the textured graffiti finish, cyberpunk lighting, premium metal construction, and highly customisable switches, it feels like a keyboard designed as much for visual impact as it is for performance.

If your desk aesthetic leans toward futuristic, creative, or just a little bit rebellious, this keyboard fits right in. Sometimes tech is just a tool. Sometimes it’s also a piece of art.

You can get the GravaStar Mercury V75 Pro Neon Graffiti edition keyboard for $349.99 AUD. Other editions are also available on the Clever House website with lots of funky colours and layouts to choose from.