Grok 4 is coming: What can we expect from xAI’s latest LLM trained by Colossus?

xAI is on the cusp of unleashing Grok 4, with a confirmed release on Wednesday at 8pm PT (Thursday at 1 PM AEST), to be launched with a livestream.

This next-generation AI model is set to bring significant advancements, particularly in reasoning and coding capabilities, along with multimodal support that could redefine how we interact with AI.

Grok 4 is not just an incremental update; it’s being positioned as a substantial leap forward for LLMs. This new iteration aims to outperform existing models from industry giants like OpenAI and Anthropic.

Building on the already impressive performance of Grok 3 (which scored 93.3% on AIME 2025 and 84.6% on GPQA), Grok 4 is expected to set new benchmarks in AI reasoning.

Grok 4 is expected to place a heavy emphasis on first-principles reasoning, aiming for a more robust and logically consistent approach. This means it should be far more effective at tackling complex challenges across various technical domains, from intricate mathematical problems to scientific inquiries. Expect Grok 4 to also provide more balanced responses.

Specialized Coding Model (Grok 4 Code)

We may see a dedicated variant, Grok 4 Code, promising a suite of advanced coding functionalities. This includes intelligent code auto-completion, powerful debugging tools, and sophisticated script generation, all powered by a first-principles approach for accuracy and efficiency.

While it may not be available out of the game, expect Grok 4 Code to integrate with a native popular platforms like Visual Studio Code. This means developers will be able to write, modify, and debug their code directly within the Grok interface, streamlining their workflow.

Expect support for a wide array of programming languages and robust command-line interface (CLI) integration. This will allow for seamless application development within popular integrated development environments (IDEs), truly positioning Grok 4 as a formidable competitor to other AI coding tools.

Multimodal Capabilities

Grok 3 has offered the ability to create text and images, but it’s a safe bet that xAI has will be both improving text generation on images as we’ve seen from ChatGPT and Gemini models, as well as offering text-to-video for the first time. Musk recently posted that AI video generation is advancing at the speed of light.

We’ll have to wait and see if xAI can offer voice generation along side video and what restrictions there are on the number of generations, the resolution, frame rate and quantity you get to create as part of a Grok or X Premium/Premium+ subscription.

Improved Real-Time Data Integration

Deep Integration with X Platform

Grok 4 will leverage its deep integration with the X platform to access real-time social media updates and trends. This unique advantage allows it to provide incredibly timely and accurate responses to dynamic queries, staying on top of current events and user-generated content.

Enhanced DeepSearch Feature

The DeepSearch feature, first introduced with Grok 3, is set for a significant enhancement. This will empower Grok 4 to scan web pages and X posts for comprehensive, research-backed answers, complete with transparent reasoning steps.

Performance and Infrastructure

Colossus Supercomputer Power

Grok 4 is being trained on xAI’s colossal Colossus supercomputer, which now boasts over 200,000 Nvidia GPUs. There are also plans to integrate even more powerful Nvidia B100 chips. This massive computational power is expected to translate into significantly faster response times and even higher accuracy compared to Grok 3.

Optimised Context Window

The model is likely to feature an expanded context window, currently around 128,000 tokens with Grok 3. A larger context allows the model to understand larger volumes of content either by uploading a document (say a whole book vs books), or more back and forward as your conversations grow over time.

Platform Expansion

There are hints of integration with platforms like Tesla’s in-car systems suggest that Grok 4’s reach will extend well beyond the X platform. xAI appears to be aiming for Grok 4 to become a foundational AI layer across a variety of digital environments, also recently replacing Google’s translate with their own Grok-based translation.

There’s also suggestions that Community Notes on X will get some assistance with Auto-generated notes powered by Grok when fake informaiton is detected. There’s obviously an open question about it’s capacity to accurately detect fake information as false positives can be an issue.

User Experience and Accessibility

X Premium Plus Access

For Australian users, Grok 4 will initially be available to X Premium Plus subscribers, priced at A$40 per month. If you’re not an X user, then a SuperGrok subscription from grok.com would also get you access to Grok 4.

“We are grinding on Grok all night with the xAI team. Good progress. Will be called Grok 4. Release just after July 4th. Needs one more big run for a specialized coding model.” Elon Musk, CEO, xAI.

Competitive Landscape and Outlook

Grok 4 is clearly positioned to shake up the AI landscape, aiming to leapfrog competitors like OpenAI’s upcoming GPT-5, Google’s Gemini, and Anthropic’s Claude. Its strategic focus on practical, task-oriented AI, especially for developers and professionals, is a deliberate move to carve out a significant niche in the increasingly competitive market.

