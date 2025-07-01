Grok takes over: X ditches Google for in-house AI translations

X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, has officially replaced Google Translate with its own in-house artificial intelligence, Grok, to power post translations. This move signals a significant step in maturity of xAI’s technology.

For users, this means that clicking the ‘Translate’ button on a post in a foreign language will now be handled by Grok. The change is being rolled out globally and represents a major shift away from relying on Google’s long-standing translation service.

This transition is about more than just swapping out a service provider; it’s about building a vertically integrated platform. By using its own technology, X can leverage Grok’s unique access to real-time data from the platform, aiming to provide more context-aware and nuanced translations.

With a global platform like X, it’s important to hear voices from across the globe and as someone who only speaks English, I’m acutely aware of the limitations of that. I’m so glad we have technology in 2025 that helps overcome the language barrier.

Real-time information

Unlike many other AI models, Grok’s primary advantage is its ability to pull real-time, up-to-the-minute information directly from X, ensuring translations and answers are current.

Context-aware understanding

The AI is designed to understand the nuance and context of conversations on X, which can often be fast-paced and filled with slang or specific community references.

Deeper integration

This move is part of the bigger picture to turn X into an ‘everything app’, where features like AI, payments, and social media are all seamlessly connected under one roof.

X has finally replaced Google Translate with Grok for translating posts!



Good move! — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) June 30, 2025

