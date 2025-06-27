Here’s a Kia EV3 vs EV5 frunk size comparison

One of the great things about having the opportunity to see electric vehicles side-by-side is that you can do direct comparisons that otherwise would not be an option.

At the Melbourne International EV Show this weekend, Kia have their full compliment of EVs, including the EV3, EV5, EV6 and EV9. With the EV3 and EV5 side-by-side, it presented a great opportunity to pop the hood and compare the bonus storage area you get in an EV, the frunk.

The smaller of the two, the Kia EV3, offers a modest 25 litres of storage space in its frunk. This is a compact area, best suited for storing charging cables or a small bag, keeping the main cargo area free.

Kia EV3

In contrast, the larger Kia EV5 boasts a more generous 67-litre frunk in its front-wheel-drive configuration. This larger space provides significantly more practicality, capable of holding a couple of shopping bags or backpacks with ease.

Kia EV5

The difference in frunk capacity aligns with the distinct target markets for each vehicle. Kia sees the EV3 appealing to small families and empty nesters, whereas the EV5 is aimed at larger families, fleets, and small businesses who are likely to place a higher value on maximum storage space.

Kia’s product planning and design philosophy sheds further light on these differences.

“The EV3 embodies our design philosophy perfectly – a combination of playful design combined with thoughtful functionality. Though compact, the inspiring exterior envelops an open interior space that emphasizes restorative relaxation for every journey,” Karim Habib, Executive Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design.

This suggests that while the EV3 is designed to be practical, its smaller footprint necessitates some compromises, including the size of the frunk.

Kia EV3

The efficient electric SUV features a funk, that is good for a small bag, but certainly smaller than it’s big brother the EV5. While we will always wish it was bigger, it’s great to see a frunk at all, which is not always present in EVs so Kia should get credit for making the effort.

In the EV3, the frunk would be a great place to store take away.

Kia EV5

It’s clear the funk in the EV5, Kia’s mid-sized SUV is substantially larger than the offering in the EV3. Being a slightly larger vehicle there’s clearly more space to package the components and this provides you, the customer with additional cargo space.

This can be great for storing charging cables, a couple of bags of groceries, or even a backpack.

For those considering buying either vehicle, you’ll have a nubmer of questions. These photos will hopfeully go someway to answering those questions, and are photos you don’t typically get from the press photos on the website.

For more information, head to https://www.kia.com/au/ or ror more information about the Melbourne EV Show, head to https://www.futuredriveauto.au/melb/ev25