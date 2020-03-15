Here’s the list of new Tesla Supercharging locations coming in 2020

One of Tesla’s biggest assets is their Supercharging network. There are now 16,585 Superchargers across 1,870 locations across the world. Australia has great coverage along the east-coast of Australia, where a majority of the population live and travel.

In 2020, Tesla are continuing to rollout new Supercharging locations, the details of which are available below.

Superchargers in Australia are currently V2, which enables charging rates of up to 130kW, but V3 is coming. Version 3 Superchargers have already begun rolling out in the US and are capable of delivering peak charge rates up to 250kW.

New Australian Supercharging locations in 2020 are:

Victoria

Frankston

Lakes Entrance

Traralgon

Mansfield

Torquay

Queensland

Brisbane

Gympie

Western Australia

Perth

The exact locations and timelines for installation aren’t yet know and we haven’t had confirmation if they’ll be V3 Superchargers (let’s hope so).

After visiting Geelong this week, the Torquay location is an interesting one. Locating a supercharger here is great for Tesla owners, as it enables an easy trip along the famous Great Ocean Road. It’s also interesting as it adds to the current fast-charging option at the RACV club.

Chargefox has 2x ultra-fast chargers located here and offers up to 350kW charging. This week I spent a massive A$18.49 on charging there.

Given the increasing popularity of electric vehicles, 2 chargers won’t be nearly enough, so its great to see Tesla adding a Supercharger location there. It’s also great for those that have free supercharging credits, offering more free driving.