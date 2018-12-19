Hisense Australia have announced details of its 2019 TV offerings, ahead of CES in January. Their updated software TV OS, VIDAA U3.0 AI will integrate with both Amazon Alexa and Google Home Assistant.



The great news is their VIDAA U3.0 AI software will run across Hisense’s entire 2019 ULED TV line-up, meanwhile, the brand will also launch an Android TV series.



“Australia is a nation of early-adopters – we’re tech savvy and are always looking for ways to improve connectivity in the home, especially in the living room. With this in mind, innovation, performance and user experience continue to be key priorities for us as we move into 2019. Our new smart TV operating system, VIDAA U3.0 AI, and the continued development of the RemoteNOW smart phone App are a testament to this and will feature the latest advancements in AI technology, including integration with multiple leading smart assistant platforms,” Andre Iannuzzi, Head of Marketing at Hisense Australia.

Latest smart TV OS VIDAA U3.0 AI

In theory, TV operating systems could receive updates as often as your phone, but in reality, most of us get new functionality when we update our TV and if you buy a Hisense ULED TV in 2019, it’ll come with VIDAA U3.0 AI.

This means you can interact directly with Alexa, even if you don’t have an Amazon Echo device. Those in the Google camp can also get excited with Google Home Assistant integration (Google Home required) allowing users to operate the device and command their other IoT smart home devices using their voice.



The new software also enhanced functionality with RemoteNow, Hisense’s smart phone app remote. Thanks to that deep Alexa integration, it means you can control your TV from another room of your house, just fire the app, give the command and the microphone in your phone takes the input, then sends the command to your TV, via the app. This is great if your head just hit the pillow and you forgot to turn the TV off.



Expect to see a significant performance boost in 2019 TVs, with a new generation of their chipset said to deliver a boot time nearly half that of Hisense 2018 models. This is something I listed as a complaint in my review, so it’s great to see it being addressed. The YouTube and Netflix will be pre-loaded on launch, enabling quick transitions between apps.



The OS comes with an updated UI and more intuitive user experience, showcasing Netflix content recommendations from the home screen, removing the need to open the app. The new platform’s home screen also sees the introduction of a ‘Smartsense’ hub, which will display real-time weather and notification updates, as well as a ‘Discover’ feature, which will recommend trending apps to users.



Content continues to be a strong focus for VIDAA U3.0 AI with a new Hisense App Store that will see a greater assortment of apps throughout 2019, including the addition of popular streaming app, Amazon Prime Video.



VIDAA U3.0 Ai also introduces ‘Device Detection’, whereby the TV automatically recognises and displays mainstream devices like gaming consoles as and when they are plugged into the TV.



Android TV announced for the Australian market

Hisense will also be providing Australian consumers with an additional smart TV platform next year, with the addition of an Android TV Series in the 2019 television line-up.

“Android fans will also be excited to hear we will be introducing an Android TV to the Australian market providing Australian consumers more choice while Hisense expands it Smart Assistant platform offering,”

Andre Iannuzzi, Head of Marketing at Hisense Australia.

More information on Hisense’s 2019 TV range will be unveiled at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, 6 – 11 January 2019.



To keep across the latest CES news from Hisense Australia, visit: https://ces2019.hisense.com.au