HMD Aura2 lands in Australia for just $169

While much of the smartphone coverage focuses on the flagships with the latest and greatest features, the reality is, not everyone can afford those. This means a look across the mid-tier and even entry-level phones to meet your budget limitations.

Human Mobile Devices is expanding its affordable smartphone lineup with the arrival of the HMD Aura2. This new device builds upon the foundation of the original HMD Aura, offering an upgraded experience without breaking the bank.

The HMD Aura2 steps up its game with the latest Android 14 Go edition, promising a smoother and more efficient user experience compared to its predecessor. While sitting just above the recently launched HMD Key in terms of price, the Aura2 brings a significant upgrade in the camera department, making it an attractive choice for those who value mobile photography.

Features

More Memory

Install all your favorite apps and keep your photo album growing with a comfortable 256 GB of storage space model available. You won’t use up all that 256 GB of storage space any time soon, but it doesn’t go to waste either. Rom memory can convert to RAM memory, virtual Memory can take up to 4 GB of storage and turn it into performance-boosting memory.

Built to Last

A vibrant display, long-lasting 5000mAh battery, and a seamless user experience ensure you stay connected longer. Up to 51 hours of battery life on a single charge and durability tested to maintain 80% battery capacity even after 800 charging cycles.

Android 14 (Go edition)

Premium smartphone experience with the latest operating system designed for optimized performance on affordable devices.

Capture Every Moment: Featuring a 13 MP main camera, 5 MP selfie camera, and 12 built-in filters, HMD Aura2 lets you create and share vibrant, professional-looking images with ease.

The HMD Aura2 is the ideal device for those seeking the perfect balance of performance, durability, and affordability in their smartphone. It is available at hmd.com for A$169 at Harvey Norman and coming soon to leading retailers.

For more information, head to hmd.com