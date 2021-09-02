Hyundai’s premium brand Genesis is going all-electric from 2025, 8 EVs coming

Hyundai’s premium brand Genesis has announced (like many others), they’re going electric. The GV60 is the brand’s first electric vehicle, based on an E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform). The first images of the GV60 were revealed in August and the vehicle is to be released in the second half of this year, leading the brand’s journey to electrification.

New Genesis vehicles will all be purely electric starting from 2025. To drive the shift to electrification, Genesis will focus on a dual electrification strategy involving fuel cell and battery EVs.

It seems Genesis are hedging their bets by committing to work on electric technologies such as new fuel cell systems with higher power output, and electric systems that help improve efficiency. Personally I think this pursuit of hydrogen-powered passenger cars is a mistake and will be a distraction to the ultimate game which is battery-powered EVs.

Genesis does go on to say they will build next-generation technology that draws better performance and efficiency from lithium-ion batteries.

Along with the dual electrification strategy, Genesis announced their goal to pursue a carbon neutral brand by 2035. This is first time for a member of the Hyundai Motor Group to announce the transition. Genesis plans to make the bold transition to innovate its entire value chain, beginning with raw materials, vehicles, and parts and extending to all work sites and production plants.

To become carbon neutral, Genesis will establish itself as a 100% zero-emission vehicle brand by 2030. Genesis aims to build an EV lineup consisting of eight models and expects global sales to reach 400,000 units per year.

You can watch their sustainable future video from Genesis called “Futuring Genesis.” below.

“Genesis has been on an intensive, bold and successful journey, successfully establishing itself as a truly global luxury brand,” “Genesis is once again at the starting point of another audacious journey – the journey towards a sustainable future.” Euisun Chung, Hyundai Motor Group Chairman

In addition, starting with the GV60, Genesis will continue to provide sincere interactions with its customers through its EV lineup and for its drivers as a luxury brand. The company sees the new electric lineup as an exciting platform to improve the way it interfaces with customers, while Genesis’ new architecture will integrate audacious technologies and breathtaking designs into its vehicles, providing truly detail-oriented experiences.

Genesis presented various concepts for the future vehicles within the video including Stage Doors, which open the front and rear doors in the opposite direction without a B-pillar. Rotating Swivel Seats and mood lighting create a sense of comfort surrounding the driver, while climate control is taken care of by the new heating system inspired by the Korean “Ondol” heating. They also presented an improved high-fidelity sound system that makes drivers and passengers feel like they’re sitting on stage with the orchestra.

“I am extremely excited to announce the new vision of Genesis for a sustainable future as we open a new chapter in our history. As we continue to design a new dimension of customer experience and build an authentic relationship with our customers, Genesis will take audacious steps to lead the age of electrification into the sustainable future.” Jay Chang, Global Head of Genesis.