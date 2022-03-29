Inaugural Generate22 robotics and AI conference starts tomorrow, builds bridges for the next generation

Industry experts, educators and enthusiasts are set to convene at the inaugural Generate22 robotics and AI conference, majorly sponsored by ANCA, in Victoria tomorrow to empower the next generation to strike up an interest in advanced technology.

As a major sponsor, ANCA continues its commitment to the growth and development of young people entering the robotics industry in Australia.

The two-day conference on 30 and 31 March will showcase cutting edge developments in robotics and AI and feature a host of industry expert speakers to inspire the next generation of tech gurus.

Victoria’s Lead Scientist Dr Amanda Caples will deliver a keynote speech for the landmark event, while ANCA’s Head of Engineering Matt Mannix will join an expert panel to discuss challenges students face transitioning from education settings to the workplace.

Mr Mannix said ANCA’s involvement aimed to open the eyes of young participants to the world of Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM). He explained the biggest barrier to pursuing careers in the field was often due to a lack of exposure, particularly for girls and women.

“The great thing about engaging students at a younger age where social constructs are not as ingrained is that both girls and boys are openly exposed to all the possibilities and equally encouraged to participate. It gives them an opportunity to really take a look at STEM industries, and it also allows us to generate excitement for young girls and nurture pathways to greater equality and diversity.” ANCA’s Head of Engineering Matt Mannix

The maiden convention encourages enthusiasts aged 12 and over to get hands-on with technological design and development in the Robotics and Automation Competition, thanks to ANCA’s support.

Competing as an individual or as part of a team, contenders can choose their brief, build and code a robot from scratch or add to an existing robotic system, or create a machine that makes a simple task complicated and fun.

“There is such an enormous amount of industry horsepower at the event and so many opportunities to truly embrace and absorb what’s on offer over the two days. It’s important for people within the industry to grow our networks at events like this so we can ultimately inspire young people to embrace studies and careers in advanced technology.” ANCA’s Head of Engineering Matt Mannix

Event organiser Exaptec Robotics CEO Nicci Rossouw said there was a huge appetite from automation, robotics and AI experts to develop a platform to inspire a new generation.

“Generate22 is a fantastic opportunity for all these stakeholders to have open and constructive discussions about Australia’s growing tech industry and how we are going to support it in future years for generations to come.”

For more information about Generate22, visit generateconference.com.au.