One Camera to Rule Them All? Insta360 X6 Claims To Replace Your Action, Gimbal and 360 Cameras

Insta360 is making a bold claim. For $1049.99 they say their new X6 camera is a three in one 360 camera, gimbal camera and action camera which optionally utilises AI to edit recorded clips into a finished video without the need to manually select keyframes and viewing angles.

I was at the Australian media launch event for the X6 and was impressed by the claims, lets see how well it works in real life if we are sent a test unit for review.

Insta360 is marking ten years in the 360 camera market with the X6. The company points back to its original Nano camera, launched a decade ago, which let people capture and livestream 360 content directly through an iPhone for the first time.

The X6 launch lands in a much more crowded market than the one Insta360 built its reputation in. DJI’s Osmo 360 and GoPro’s Max 2 have both pushed hard into 360 shooting over the past year, and overseas reviewers testing the X6 against both rivals generally agree Insta360 has produced the strongest all round image quality of the three, particularly after dark.

What the X6 offers

Insta360 has packed a long list of new features into the X6. Here is a rundown of the ones the company considers most significant.

Superior image quality, day and night

The X6 uses dual custom Sony 1/1.1in sensors, developed specifically for Insta360. The company says this lifts sensor area by 33 per cent and lets in four times more light per frame than the previous model.

Triple AI chip system

Two dedicated imaging chips sit behind the sensors to cut image noise, working alongside a Qualcomm 8 core 3.3GHz 4nm chip for processing power. Insta360 says a new low light mode and AdaptiveTone 2.0 combine to widen dynamic range and improve colour in tricky lighting.

Native Dolby Vision and 10 bit colour

Insta360 claims the X6 is the first 360 camera with native in camera Dolby Vision and 10 bit colour depth. Dynamic metadata is processed frame by frame so contrast and brightness are set automatically.

Three shooting modes in one body

Users can switch between full 360 recording at up to 8K50fps, a gimbal style mode called InstaFrame 2.0 for 4K30fps flat video, or a traditional action camera mode up to 5K60fps. Insta360 says the switch happens with a single tap.

PanoMind AI editing

Insta360 has built a new AI model called PanoMind, trained on more than 10,000 hours of footage across common scenarios such as travel, skiing and cycling. The company says the model understands a full spherical scene rather than a flat frame, powering new auto editing tools called AI Director, Auto Edit 2.0 and Moments Pro.

Rugged hardware and long battery life

The X6 has a 2.32in OLED screen rated to 1200 nits, a 2600mAh Xtreme battery claimed to run for 140 minutes of 8K30fps recording, and 47GB of usable built in storage. Insta360 says the camera is waterproof to 20 metres without a case and to 60 metres with the optional Invisible Dive Case Pro.

Audio built for movement

A four microphone omnidirectional array handles general recording, while a separate Hidden Engine Mic is tuned for motorcycle riders to filter wind and isolate engine sound. Two Insta360 Mic Air or Mic Pro transmitters can connect at once through Direct Connect.

Built for professional editing

The X6 shoots in I-Log for wider dynamic range and grades from 10 bit footage with more than 1.07 billion recordable colours. Insta360 Studio remains free for Mac and Windows for multi clip editing, stitching and export.

Cloud backup through Insta360+

Insta360+ Cloud Service offers up to 2TB of storage, with backup running automatically while the camera charges. Users choose what gets uploaded, and shared links open into a full 360 view rather than a flattened clip.

A large accessory ecosystem

Insta360 says the X6 works with more than 100 accessories, including a dedicated motorcycle set with a speed dashboard overlay and automatic licence plate blur. The magnetic mounting system stays compatible with X5, X4 Air and Ace series accessories already owned by existing customers.

Key specifications

Spec Detail Sensors Dual 1/1.1in Sony sensors, co developed for Insta360 Max 360 video 8K at 50fps Max flat video 4K at 120fps (slow motion) Action mode Up to 5K60fps, 170 degree wide angle at 5K30fps Colour 10 bit, native Dolby Vision, I-Log Screen 2.32in OLED, 1200 nits, always on Battery 2600mAh Xtreme battery, 140 minutes at 8K30fps, 0 to 80% in 24 minutes Storage 47GB usable built in storage (64GB total) plus microSD slot Waterproofing 20m bare (IP68), 60m with Invisible Dive Case Pro Connectivity Wi-Fi 6.0 (100MB/s), USB 3.0 (450MB/s), NFC, Bluetooth Audio Four mic omnidirectional array plus Hidden Engine Mic for motorcycle use

Price and availability in Australia

The Insta360 X6 goes on sale in Australia from August 13 through the Insta360 Official Store, Amazon and several other retailer partners. The Standard Bundle carries a recommended price of $1,049.99, while the Essentials Bundle costs $1,159.99.

Buyers who purchase and activate an X6 before September 30, 2026 receive one year of Insta360+ Premium cloud storage at 500GB, plus three months of Moments Pro offering two clips a month. Customers who buy and activate an X5 or X4 Air in the same window receive one year of Insta360+ Premium at 200GB. Full terms are available in the Insta360 app.

That price puts real distance between the X6 and the rest of the small 360 camera field in Australia. The X5 launched at $929.99 last year, the DJI Osmo 360 sells from around $759, and the GoPro Max 2 sits at around $849.95, making the X6 the most expensive small 360 camera currently on the market.

What early reviews say

International reviewers have already started publishing their verdicts. Their early impressions offer a useful preview while I wait to get my hands on the camera myself.

Sam Kieldsen at TechRadar tested a full production unit for three weeks and praised the camera’s all round image quality. He commented, “the most capable small 360 camera I’ve tested to date.” Kieldsen did flag concerns with the companion mobile app, which he said crashed repeatedly during editing and export on an iPhone 13, and he noted the X6 is now the priciest small 360 camera on the market.

Kyle Barr at Gizmodo also rated the X6 highly, awarding it a 4.5 out of 5 score and an Editor’s Choice badge. He remarked, “the most feature-packed 360 camera available today.” Barr’s main criticism was that the X6 still is not a single camera solution for every shooting scenario, and he singled out the slow motion Bullet Time mode as unreliable on his pre launch review unit.

For more information, head to https://www.insta360.com/product/insta360-x6