Introducing Next Level Racing’s newest sim, the Challenger Cockpit

Next Level Racing is introducing another product in their growing list of racing sim products. The Challenger Cockpit is a new racing sim that builds on the learnings from their F-GT sim, while continuing to deliver a product that is both accessible and available at an affordable price.

The Challenger Simulator Cockpit offers users with the same high-quality, authentic simulator experience that Next Level Racing has provided its customers for a decade, at a price point that makes it the most competitive in the market.

“We are very excited to be finally releasing the Challenger Series to the world. We made it our goal to offer customers the level of realism and adjustability that fans of Next Level Racing have come to expect, and to do so at an affordable, accessible price.” CEO of Next Level Racing Hess Ghah.

The focus on high-quality construction (like laser cut, robot welded premium carbon steel), and support for all major wheel and pedal brands (Logitech, Thrustmaster and Fanatec), helps the sim deliver that close-to real driving experience, while offering a lower-priced product.

“I’ve been watching the evolution of Next Level Racing over the last decade; I’ve seen them upgrade their components, their quality, their construction. This year, what was so special to me, [is that] they were really looking out for the new guy in sim racing (the guy just getting a foothold in the market), and coming out with a line of affordable products.” Shaun Cole of the Simpit Youtube Channel

The Challenger Simulator Cockpit is available from August through global retailers, including those in North America ($349 USD), Europe (€349 EUR, VAT included), UK (£299 GBP, VAT included) and Asia Pacific (A$499.00, GST included).











On top of affordability, the Challenger Cockpit sets itself apart thanks to its minimalistic design and adjustable features. Thanks to a compact footprint, it fits almost any living space, and the pedals, wheel and gear-shifter position can be adjusted to accommodate users of all sizes. It also offers out of the box support for wheels, pedals and gear shifters, whether they’re entry-level or higher end accessories.

This product is the first in the Challenger Series of products set to be released throughout the rest of 2019. The Challenger Series will include the Challenger Seat Add-On — which converts the Wheel Stand Lite and Wheel Stand Racer stands into full racing cockpits – Challenger Monitor Stand and Challenger Flight Simulator.

A complete list of all products offered by Next Level Racing and where to find them can be seen on their website.

Specifications

Supported Height – 120 – 210 cm or 4ft – 6ft 9 inches

Supported Max Weight – 150 kg or 330lbs

Product Dimensions – 140 x 48 x 93cm or 55 x 18 x 93 inches

Product Weight – 24kg or 52lbs

Boxed Dimensions – 84 x 55 x27cm or 33 x 21 x 10 inches

Boxed Weight – 30kg or 70lbs

Part Number – NLR-S016

What’s in the box

Next Level Racing Challenger Cockpit frame and seat

Cable management clips to hold up to 5 cables

Instructions and tools for quick and easy assembly

Bolts to hard mount your wheel, shifter and pedals

Gear shifter adaptor

Height adjustable feet that also protect your floor

Compatible Next Level Racing products