iPhones now supported by Telstra’s Satellite Messaging (powered by Starlink)

Starting today, iPhone users with a compatible device and eligible plan will be able to send and receive text messages via satellite from some of Australia’s hardest-to-reach places.

This expansion comes just a week after first launching with Samsung S25 devices. We know Telstra are also working on deploying to Google Pixel devices and hopefully many other popular phones in Australia.

We have some exciting news. 🛰



Telstra Satellite Messaging is now available to eligible customers on iPhone 13, iPhone 14, iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 (all models). (1/2) — Telstra (@Telstra) June 6, 2025

For eligible customers with a Samsung Galaxy S25 series device that has been updated with the latest Android software or iPhone 13, iPhone 14, iPhone 15, or iPhone 16, Telstra Satellite Messaging will be added to your core plan inclusions and you can start using this service as soon as it’s enabled. The roll out of Telstra Satellite Messaging for all eligible customers should be completed over the coming weeks.

One of our amazing followers has already tried it and shared a video of the experience of sending an SMS using Starlink’s Satellites.

How it works

When your compatible phone detects that it is outside of Telstra’s mobile network, it will automatically search for a satellite connection. We’ll have to try it out see if there’s any battery life consequences for seeking this network, as there was with poor 4G/5G connectivity.

The great news is, using it is easy, just go outside, with a clear line of sight to the sky and you’ll see Telstra SpaceX with a Satellite icon in the top bar to indicate you are connected via Starlink.

The service is available across mainland Australia and Tasmania, with the exception of the Australian Radio Quiet Zone in Western Australia and remote offshore territories. Once connected to a Starlink satellite, you can send and receive SMS messages.

you’ll need a Telstra Upfront Mobile plan. This sounds way more complicated than it actually is. Effectively all modern Telstra plans are Upfront Mobile plans and this includes personal and small-business plans expect medium, large and Government entities to attract a fee for the service.

This only post-paid services are supported, pre-paid is currently not supported.