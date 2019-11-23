Jabra Elite 75t wireless earbuds increase battery life by 50%

Earlier this year, I reviewed the Jabra Elite 65t wireless earbuds. While the year still ends in 19, the company has already released their next iteration. The Jabra Elite 75t are now available in Australia.

This generation is engineered to last longer and designed to fit better. The Elite 75t offers longer battery life, as much as 50% more while also being smaller, more secure and a more comfortable fit.

The Elite 75t leverages a lower power platform and connectivity technology from sister company GN Hearing, as well as miniaturisation know-how that has been developed across four generations of true-wireless products.

The Elite 75t is specifically designed to provide enhanced comfort through its optimal earbud shape and size. The earbuds have been extensively tested for secure fit, so users can be confident that the earbuds will stay put, no matter what activity they may be engaged in.

The sleek design makes the Elite 75t ideal, even for smaller ears, while the ergonomic shape makes them so comfortable, wearing them for extended periods of time won’t be a problem.

A fit like no other

To develop the Elite 75t earbuds, Jabra created a comfort and fit simulation model based on thousands of ear scans from users across the globe. This has helped ensure the most optimal shape and size, and means the earbuds fit ears comfortably – across a wide range of users. In its R&D labs in Copenhagen, Jabra also sought to address the primary barriers to true wireless adoption: greater demand for battery life, better fit, and ease of connectivity.

The Elite 75t addresses these challenges, offering 28 hours of battery life with the charging case, and 7.5 hours without. Those in a rush will appreciate the fast USB-C charging, while a wireless charging variant will be introduced to the market at a later date.

Clever engineering ensures that the new compact size continues to deliver the fundamentals consumers expect from Jabra, namely – robust connectivity, durability, ease of use and a superior calls and music experience. Making and taking calls is a great experience with the 4-microphone call technology, enhanced with Jabra’s latest noise and wind reducing algorithms. This feature gives users the confidence to take that call, even in busy environments like the street or train station. The charging case is also magnetised, for ease of use.

Users can also instantly connect to Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant, quickly accessing the information they need without reaching for their device. Meanwhile, Bluetooth 5.0 allows for seamless smartphone connectivity.

In addition, the Jabra Sound+ app allows users to choose their voice assistant, customise their music profile with the equaliser, modify how much nearby noise they want to hear (HearThrough), adjust their calls experience, keep track of battery charge, and much more.

Key features and specifications

New compact earbud shape tested for comfort and secure fit

More than 7.5 hours battery life, up to 28 hours with the charging case

4-microphone technology for crystal clear calls even in noisy and windy environments

Fast charging with USB-C

Reliable true wireless connectivity with no audio dropouts

Music your way with the customisable equaliser, available in the Jabra Sound+ app

IP55-rated durability and 2-year warranty against dust and water

One-touch access to Amazon Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant

Compatible with all Bluetooth audio enabled phones and tablets

The Jabra Sound+ companion app is compatible with iOS and Android devices.

Pricing and availability

The Elite 75t Titanium Black is now available in Australia, via JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Amazon.com.au, Jabra.com.au and other leading retailers. A$299.00.