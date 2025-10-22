The Jackbox Party Pack 11 launches October 23, 2025. With it comes five brand-new games designed to get your friends, family, and colleagues laughing, shouting, and arguing (the good kind).

Available on Steam, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Epic Games Store, Apple TV, iPad, the Mac App Store, Amazon Fire TV, and via the Jackbox Games channel subscription on Amazon Luna, this latest installment promises fresh energy for party nights everywhere.

New party pack, new games

Unlike recent packs that revisited fan favorites, Party Pack 11 delivers five completely original titles: Legends of Trivia, Suspectives, Doominate, Hear Say, and Cookie Haus. Each blends Jackbox’s signature humor with new mechanics: record your own sound effects, decorate cookies under pressure, battle monsters with trivia, or defend your innocence in a room full of suspects.

As Rich Gallup, Director of Production and Pack Lead, puts it:

This is the first Party Pack in years with no sequels, and that creative freedom really shines through.

Behind the chaotic laughter and clever wordplay, Jackbox Games has built something deeper; a cultural phenomenon redefining what “party games” mean in the modern world.

Building the Monopoly of Modern Gaming

When I sat down with Mike Bilder (Chief Executive Officer) and Allard Laban (Chief Creative Officer) at PAX Australia (where gamers had the chance to play Party Pack 11 before it’s released to the public), it was clear that Jackbox isn’t just creating games, they’re crafting shared experiences.

As Bilder put it:

We kind of consider ourselves the digital version of Parker Brothers or Milton Bradley. We have this library of content that we want families and friends and groups to think ‘Let’s play Jackbox.’ Just like they used to say, ‘Let’s play Monopoly.’

And it’s working. Jackbox Games have become a staple in living rooms and livestreams worldwide, especially since the pandemic turned games into the go-to way to connect with others.

Bilder recalls:

we were known pre-COVID by the gaming community. […] But when COVID happened and everybody went into lockdowns at home, we became a bit of a household name. A lot of people realized quickly you could play our games over video conferencing, you can connect with your family and your friends, and everyone can be remote and still join and play the same game. […] and now most people have played our games.

Cookie Haus from JackBox Party Pack 11. (Screenshot supplied).

Yet the company isn’t resting on nostalgia. Laban explained that the team constantly iterates based on community feedback:

We read every critique on Steam, on Reddit, and we take it to heart. Sometimes they sting, but that’s okay because we get better at what we do.

That dedication shows: the team has implemented accessibility features like closed captions and filters to remove region-specific trivia after Australian players flagged American-centric questions.

Why Australians Love Jackbox

Both Bilder and Laban have visited Australia multiple times for PAX, and they’re quick to praise the local gaming scene. “A gamer is universal,” Bilder said, “but there’s a vibrancy here. People are positive, excited, and hopeful. It feels really good.”

Laban echoed the sentiment, highlighting Australia’s government-backed creative support:

The support the government gives the dev community is amazing. It reminds me of when Canada funded its film and animation industry. Victoria especially has such a great relationship with local devs.

That creative ecosystem mirrors Jackbox Games’ own mission: to make games that bring people together across backgrounds, generations, and continents. Whether you’re a seasoned D&D player, a trivia nut, or a casual gamer, Jackbox Games’ design philosophy makes sure everyone gets to join the fun.

As Laban put it,

“We bridge the gap between the hardcore gamer and their mom.”

Party Pack 11 and Beyond

Many of us have played Jackbox Games, and we wanted to know what favourites these guys had. For Bilder, it’s Hear Say—the sound-based game that lets you record and remix noises—as his personal favorite: “It’s got a unique mechanic that’s just novel and funny.” Laban, on the other hand, is most excited about Legends of Trivia: “It’s like a pub quiz meets an RPG. You’re fighting monsters with trivia. It’s magical.”

Hear Say encourages people to record and remix noises. (Screenshot supplied).

Both believe the future of Jackbox Games lies in continuing to push creativity while maintaining its role as a digital tradition. “Every pack is a chance to make new memories,” said Bilder:

We’re not competing with Fortnite or Call of Duty. We’re competing with card games and board games. We want people to pull out Jackbox instead of Monopoly.

And for many families, that’s already happening. “My family used to play Monopoly every New Year’s Eve,” Laban said. “Now, families are playing Jackbox Games. That’s what we love to see.”

With Party Pack 11 arriving just in time for the holiday season, that tradition is set to continue; full of laughter, chaos, and maybe a few questionable sound effects.

Get your hands on The Jackbox Games Party Pack 11 on all platforms October 23, 2025. The Pack is available for $29.99 USD.