Jaguar, Land Rover join growing list of automakers committing to an EV future

Today Jaguar held an event where CEO Thierry Bolloré, JLR announced a new strategy for Jaguar and Land Rover.

This new strategy focuses on transforming their business, to an all-electric future and in the case of Jaguar, that transition will happen in the next 4 years, to be completed by 2025.

This announcement follows a series of other automakers that are committing to build electric vehicles. Jaguar are transforming their whole business, showing they now understand EV is the future of the automotive industry.

While Jaguar already have the iPace in market, electrification for Land Rover is new. This will see Range Rover, Discovery and Defender all transition to be powered by electric powertrains. Today, they are committing to deliver 6 new EVs, over the next 5 years.

The full transition will take a little longer, with the company targeting zero-emissions by 2036. With global environmental standards increasing and bans on ICE sales rapidly becoming the norm by 2030-2035, I doubt they’ll be selling many, if any vehicles that aren’t EV in the later years of that time horizon.

Essentially Jaguar are going down the list of every nameplate and are phasing out the use of Diesel engines starting 2026.

Jaguar’s CEO spoke about zero-tailpipe emissions and expressed an interest in hydrogen. This seemed to be more targeted at achieving a net zero carbon target by 2039 for business operations, rather than cars.

