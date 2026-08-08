Mark Zuckerberg drops a massive AI manifesto, wants everyone to have superintelligence

When I first opened the box for the JOYROOM Podix 140W, I’m not gonna lie, I thought I had gotten just another power bank to add to my extensive collection of portable chargers.

I was wrong. It’s actually so much better.

The Podix is a dedicated, ultra-compact desktop wall charger built specifically to manage multiple power-hungry devices from a single wall socket. Whether you’re trying to declutter your work desk or hunting down a functional power outlet while crammed in a crowded speaker lounge at a tech conference, this little cube completely changes the game.

Out of the box and specs

First off, this thing is super compact and lightweight. Thanks to modern GaN (Gallium Nitride) technology, JOYROOM managed to squeeze a staggering 140W total output into a shell that fits in the palm of your hand without feeling heavy in your tech bag.

Despite its tiny footprint, it packs five distinct charging outputs:

Two × retractable cables: Up to 100W (USB-C). Built-in, extends outward

One × Front USB-C Port: Up to 140W. Fast charging to the max

Front USB-C Port: Up to 140W. Fast charging to the max Two × Front USB-A Ports: Up to 30W. Great for legacy accessories

Having all the information front and center means you can easily check on the health and charging status of your devices. (Photo: TechAU)

Having two retractable 100W USB-C cables right inside the housing is brilliant. That’s two fewer cables you have to coil up or untangle when packing your gear bag. Each cable delivers up to 100W, more than enough juice to fast-charge a MacBook Pro or top off flagship smartphones at maximum speed. The cables also have a little magnetic piece on the end, meaning when they retract, they sit snugly into the cube.

If you really need max power, the standalone front USB-C port cranks out a full 140W, letting you power up hungry laptops without breaking a sweat.

The two retractable cables on top are up to 80cm long, providing plenty of length for charging devices. (Photo: TechAU)

Mounting, rotation, and winning back desk (and cable) space

One of my favourite features has to be the magnetic mounting pad. JOYROOM includes a heavy-duty magnetic plate with strong adhesive backing that lets you secure the unit directly to a desk or even mount it vertically on a wall.

A quick word of warning: Think carefully about where you stick this pad before peeling off the tape backing. I tested sticking it directly on a wall, and the magnet holds the weight effortlessly, meaning that adhesive tape is very strong and fairly permanent once placed. You can also purchase additional mounting pads so you can have them stationed in strategic locations where you’re likely to use your JOYROOM Podix regularly.

The magnetic pad is a great idea for making sure your cube stays secure, and you can pull the retractable cables out without the brick falling over. (Photo: TechAU)

In my setup, I ended up mounting mine underneath my desk. In one move, it completely eliminated five messy cables hanging around my workstation and combined them into one neat, centralized charging hub.

Even better: by consolidating all five charging lines into a single wall plug, I instantly freed up four power outlets on my main power board. Absolute winning moment.

It’s not super glamourous, but it does the job of reducing the number of cables I have plugged into my power points. See the free power outlet on the right there! (Photo: TechAU)

To make mounting even cleaner, the JOYROOM Podix can be rotated to match your setup layout, and the screen automatically flips orientation so you aren’t reading numbers upside down.

That display

Can we talk about how cute this screen is?

The front panel features a clear LCD display that provides real-time power readouts for each output so you can monitor exact wattage levels. But JOYROOM didn’t stop at functional numbers, they added animated emoji faces to give it personality.

There are several different animated emoji expressions built in that you can cycle through. It brings a fun, playful vibe to an otherwise purely functional piece of desk gear.

The emojis are super cute! (Photo: TechAU)

The ultimate conference and travel companion

If you’ve ever attended a busy event or conference, you know the drill: you walk into the media room or speaker lounge, locate the one lone power point, and immediately join a passive-aggressive battle for outlet real estate with ten other people.

With the JOYROOM Podix in your bag, you only need that single outlet. Plug it in once, and you can charge up to five power-hungry devices—laptops, phones, cameras, or accessories—all at the same time.

It’s definitely not the neatest, but having this at a recent conference meant I could charge my laptop and power bank without having to fight other speakers for the power outlet. (Photo: TechAU)

It’s clearly striking a chord with Australian buyers because the AU plug variant was already sold out when I checked. However, if you travel internationally, picking up one of the US, EU, or UK plug options is actually a blessing in disguise. Instead of carrying multiple bulky wall bricks and travel adapters, you bring this one hub and a single plug adapter.

I’m seriously thinking of picking up a second unit just to keep perma-packed in my travel bag.

Availability

The JOYROOM Podix 140W 5-Port Desktop GaN Charger is available directly via JOYROOM’s official site. Given how fast the localised stock sells through, keeping an eye on restocks is highly recommended if you want to clear the cable clutter from your desk once and for all. The JOYROOM Podix retails at $159.99 USD ($227.15 AUD). But if you jump over to the website quickly, there’s a 25% off sale, and free shipping on orders over $29. You’re welcome.