REVIEW: Keychron Big Kitty Paw Key – meet the one key wonder

Ever wanted a giant key cap on your desk that you can program to do whatever you want? Yeah… me too. That’s exactly what Keychron has delivered with this delightfully absurd (and secretly incredibly useful) gadget: the Keychron Big Kitty Paw Key. Let’s check out what you could be doing if you had a single giant keycap.

One key, endless fun

I look at it like this: it’s just one giant key with a soft, squishy silicone kitty paw on top. It’s huge. It’s cute. This key is just so unapologetically playful. It fills your palm and makes a satisfying mechanical “thock” every time you press it. It’s so satisfying.

And that’s just the start.

Plug, stick, and program, no software required

The Keychron Big Kitty Paw Key connects over USB-C, and—this is the best part—you don’t have to install any software. Seriously. No drivers. No clunky app downloads. No waiting for anything. Just head over to the Keychron Launcher web app in your browser, plug in your paw, and start mapping. The web app should automatically detect your Keychron device, and ask you to allow access via a browser pop-up.

Out of the box, you receive the Keychron Big Kitty Paw Key and a USB cable. The keycap is connected via USB-C. (Photo: TechAU)

Once you’re on the launcher, you can:

Remap the key to anything you can imagine

Assign macros or shortcuts

Import keymaps if you want to get fancy

Reset and tweak whenever you feel like it

It’s surprisingly smooth and intuitive. It’s like you’re playing with what feels like a programmable joystick for your keyboard. Which, depending on your workflow, might actually be what it is. I even mapped it to VS Code to test and run my code. Brings a new meaning to the term “launch”.

The web application will guide you through configuring your new keycap. (Screenshot: TechAU)

Use it almost anywhere

Because it’s so big and has its own suction cup base, you can stick it down wherever you like: on your desk, on a smooth surface, heck, even on the side of your monitor, or the window (do at your own risk!). The Keychron Big Kitty Paw Launcher is great for gaming macros, great for launching apps, and great for almost anything you dream up.

Figuring out where it goes on your desk is half the fun. You might need to rearrange your entire desk before you can even plop it down somewhere. Then, it becomes part of your daily interaction with your setup rather than just another gadget. And it’s way more fun than it has any right to be.

Hand for scale, this thing is seriously huge. (Photo: TechAU)

Quick setup, big satisfaction

By default, the Keychron Big Kitty Paw Key is mapped to the “Enter,” key, but you can change it to literally anything. Want it to:

Trigger your favourite playlist?

Open your email?

Run a complicated macro that launches five apps at once?

Just sit there and pretend to make meow noises as you press it?

You can. And it’s stupidly satisfying every time.

Configure your keycap to perform any task. (Screenshot: TechAU)

Customise your keycap

Configuring your Keychron Big Kitty Paw Key to an action of your choice isn’t the only way you can customise your keycap. You can remove the giant paw and 3D print your own keycap using the dimensions available on the Keychron website. This means endless creativity, and you could easily have one keycap for every day of the week.

Remove the Kitty Paw and replace with your own 3D printed keycap. (Screenshot: TechAU)

Grab the Keychron Kitty Paw Launcher

This thing is novelty and usefulness wrapped into one. It’s soft, squishy, quirky, and programmable beyond your wildest dreams. And at only $59 AUD, the Keychron Big Kitty Paw Key won’t break the bank. There is one downside however. This keycap was so popular at PAX Aus, that it’s sold out in Australia. Our friends in America can grab the key for $39.99 USD.

If you’re in Australia, you might have to wait, since you can only purchase the keycap directly from Keychron. You can set a notification to receive an email when it’s back in store. If you were planning on purchasing for Christmas, a print out of what you have on backorder is always a good way to go.

Needless to say, the fact that this keycap is already out of stock speaks volumes of its fun and novelty factor. If you spend much of your day typing or clicking around on your computer, this is less a toy and more a tiny programmable productivity powerhouse, and you’ll get bonus serotonin from every adorable press.