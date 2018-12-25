It’s the end of Christmas Day and that means our minds turn to tomorrow, when the doors of retailers and the websites on online sites, open for Boxing Day Sales.
There’s plenty of discounts in the standard (and fairly uninteresting) range of 10-20%, but this deal from Kogan is easily the best I’ve seen.
Kogan.com are offering a 55″ 4K OLED Smart TV for just A$999.00. Yes you’ll pay a few dollars extra for delivery, but that price is a dramatic saving of 54%, meaning tomorrow, you’ll pay A$1,200 less.
The TV features that gorgeous OLED display technology, delivering seriously crazy black levels, making colours bright and vibrant and all in a 55″ display that runs 120Hz and importantly is HDR10 compatible.
It features a Dual-core Cortex A9 CPU and a quad-core GPU, which powers Android OS.
If you’ve found a better Boxing Day sale, then leave it in the comments below, because this one is a cracker. They may have limited stock, so get in quick if you want this one.
Check it out at Kogan.com