Leaptel is the latest ISP to offer increased NBN speeds for amazing prices

Australia’s NBN network is evolving fast, with Leaptel joining the wave of ISPs preparing for major speed enhancements starting next month. Following our recent coverage of SpinTel’s, Exetel and others introducing speed increases and reduced pricing, Leaptel has shared how their plans will change to benefit users.

What’s changing in the speed tiers

NBN Co is revamping its top residential plans, introducing faster options that cater to modern demands. More than nine million premises will soon access these boosted speeds. Leaptel, like other ISPs, is ready to pass these on automatically to eligible customers.

Home Fast upgrade

This plan leaps from 100/20Mbps to 500/50Mbps, delivering five times the download speed and over double the uploads for better multitasking.

Home Superfast boost

Downloads triple from 250/25Mbps to 750/50Mbps, with uploads doubling to support heavy users like gamers and remote workers.

Home Ultrafast enhancement

Uploads double to 100Mbps while downloads hold at around 1000Mbps, ideal for large file transfers and creative professionals.

New Home Hyperfast tier

This multi-gigabit option offers up to 2000/200Mbps on FTTP or 2000/100Mbps on HFC, targeting power users who need ultimate performance.

Who can access these upgrades

Your connection type determines eligibility, with FTTP and HFC users best positioned to benefit right away. If you’re on a compatible Leaptel plan, the speed boosts could apply automatically by late September at no extra charge. For those on slower tiers, contacting Leaptel to switch might unlock the full potential—check your address on their site first.

Customers with Fibre to the Node or Curb could qualify for a free FTTP upgrade by opting into a higher plan. Leaptel is upgrading its infrastructure to maintain peak-hour reliability. Always verify with your provider to confirm local availability.

Timeline for the rollout

The upgrades launch on 14 September 2025, when ISPs like Leaptel can start activating the new tiers. NBN Co has already enhanced key network points to manage the surge in demand. Most users should experience the changes by month’s end, depending on their provider’s rollout.

Benefits for users

Faster speeds mean smoother streaming, reduced lag in gaming, and reliable connections for multiple devices. This positions Australia better for emerging tech, from smart homes to online education. Households will notice the difference in daily tasks, making work and play more efficient.

“Firstly, I would like to acknowledge the invaluable feedback we received from retailers throughout our very detailed consultation on accelerating our wholesale high-speed products. We are listening, and we thank retailers for the work they have undertaken to get us to this important announcement today – and the amount of time, effort and investment that will be required from retailers to bring these exciting, new, high-speed services to market.



We have extended fibre and upgraded our Hybrid Fibre Coaxial network capabilities in hundreds of communities across Australia. From September 2025, more than 9 million premises will be eligible to access the highest residential speed tiers from nbn.



The multi-billion-dollar fibre upgrade program and launch of accelerated speed tiers are designed to lift Australia’s digital capabilities, unlocking social and economic opportunities across the nation. Australians are consuming more data than ever before and faster, higher-capacity broadband supports more high- and super-high-definition video streaming and video conferencing, and smoother and lower-latency gaming, particularly when multiple devices are connected simultaneously.



The network upgrades and accelerated wholesale speed tiers aim to make Australia ‘future-ready’ for the myriad applications that are on the horizon, including the anticipated rise of Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality.” Anna Perrin, Chief Customer Officer, NBN Co.

What about costs and availability

Wholesale prices remain unchanged, so your Leaptel bill shouldn’t rise if you’re on a qualifying plan. The new Hyperfast tier’s pricing will vary, but expect competitive rates, shop around for the best deal.

These upgrades are rolling out nationwide for supported connections, making high-speed internet more accessible across Australia.

For more information, head to https://leaptel.com.au/