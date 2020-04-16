Lenovo announces Legion 2020 lineup ‘stylish outside, savage inside’

This morning Lenovo have announced the latest round of gaming products. This year, the devices are more grown up, more sophisticated, with a more premium look, something you’d feel comfortable taking to a meeting.

Of course, gamers still have the option to choose devices with RGB backlit keyboards, but the core chassis design is much more grown up and less focused on drawing attention. Lenovo like to say ‘stylish outside, savage inside’.

Importantly Lenovo understands you want more performance, but don’t want to give up battery life, so this year they are really trying to answer the gaming, productivity and portability needs of customers. I’m pretty keen to try out their claim of up to 8 hours battery life on a gaming laptop, if close, that’d be a serious achievement.

Powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel H-Series or AMD Ryzen 4000 H-series processors and GPUs up to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super GPUs. This provides that lovely new Ray Tracing graphics and we’re seeing a real growth in game support, including Minecraft.

You can now spec the laptops with up to 32GB of RAM and considering most ultrabooks have 8GB, these really can be a massive step up, for not a large growth in size. For those looking for serious local storage, you can spec some models with 2x 1TB NvMe SSDs and even configure them in RAID0.

When it comes to the display, the top model features a 240Hz display, making it one of the top performers on the market.

In terms of networking, the Legion series now supports WiFi 6, providing up to 75% lower latency, assuming you’ve already upgraded your home router.

The 2020 lineup features a range of laptops and desktops which have revised names to make identifying the models easier. Now using a 3, 5, 7 convention, the Legion 7 is their flagship.

The full list of 2020 devices are below:

Laptops

Lenovo Legion 7i

Lenovo Legion 5Pi

Lenovo Legion 5i

Lenovo Legion 5

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i

The Lenovo Legion Y740Si has also been refreshed.

Desktops

Lenovo Legion Tower 5i

Lenovo IdeaCentre Gaming 5i

Price and availability is coming shortly.