Let’s watch the Huawei P30 live stream and hope for a surprise

Tonight, the Huawei P30 Series devices will be officially unveiled in Paris. Like most product launches these days, the product has leaked all over the internet which kind of spoils the big event tonight.

While the device, colours and even specs are all out there on social media, I really hope Huawei has something up their sleeves that has been able to be kept a secret.

You can watch the live stream on YouTube, but we’ve made it convenient and embedded it below.

The Huawei P30 series comes on the back of the brilliant Mate 20 Pro which has only been on the market a few months. The P30 and P30 Pro will arrive a year after the release of the great P20 series devices. Both product lines compete for the flagship title and it looks like zoom will be the flagship feature of the P30 series.

The rate of development is relentless from Chinese companies like Huawei, while the US-based companies like Apple and Samsung have settled into a comfortable 12 month release cycle.

In terms of what could surprise us tonight, Huawei could detail surprises in how they’re leveraging AI in their camera. They were one of the first with automatic scene detection and I think that can go much further.

I’d also love to see some surprises in how they’re planning on countering the international bans in countries like the US (note: the launch is outside the US).

We could also see additional cloud services from Huawei, or additional hardware accessories like wireless charging options, in-car solutions and even a more seamless phone to TV experience.