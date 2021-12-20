LG announces Ultragear Gaming Laptop, 17″ 300Hz display and RTX3080

Earlier today I brought you the news of LG’s Ultragear monitor and speaker bundle, but it seems LG is now extending the Ultragear branding to include laptops. LG Electronics today unveiled the company’s first gaming laptop (model 17G90Q), expanding the premium LG UltraGear lineup and bringing exciting news to gamers worldwide.

The new gaming laptop from LG features an 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics card, dual-channel memory and a dual SSD setup.

This is definitely not for the faint-hearted, with a massive 17″ IPS panel that delivers a 1 millisecond response time and an impressive 300Hz refresh rate. the LG UltraGear gaming laptop delivers immersive, fluid gameplay for PC games with complex graphics thanks to the latest hardware.

That performance doesn’t come for free and it is important the cooling is up to the challenge. To address that, LG has included a vapor chamber cooling system that keeps it running cool.

Sharing similar design cues with the lightweight LG gram laptops, the 17G90Q is portable and slim, with a large screen and a 93Wh battery, while maintaining a thickness of under 21.4 millimetres and a weight of less than 2.7 kilograms.

The LG UltraGear gaming laptop features an aluminium casing that offers style and durability, while the winged UltraGear badge on the exterior is a nod to the premium gaming products LG is known for.

The LG gaming software feature on the 17G90Q, LG UltraGear Studio, optimises the gaming experience by allowing users to customise gaming-related options and track a variety of performance data – including CPU clock, GPU TDP and clock, and memory share rate – in real-time. Additionally, users can choose and apply a different colour to each key of the laptop’s RGB keyboard.

Along with personalisation options, speed and premium picture quality, the LG UltraGear gaming laptop delivers realistic, three-dimensional sound with a built-in two-way speaker system.

Supporting DTS:X Ultra, the speakers are designed to accurately convey the directionality and location of sounds in the gaming environment, helping players to find their teammates and track down their enemies with ease. What’s more, the 17G90Q comes with Intel Killer Wireless, which helps deliver a fast, stable network connection for frustration-free online gaming experiences.

“The LG UltraGear gaming laptop has everything needed to tackle the latest high-spec games, delivering the smooth, responsive gameplay that all gamers want. Our first-ever gaming laptop, the 17G90Q differentiates itself from competing products with its premium hardware, generous, high-quality screen, and a sleek, lightweight design that maximises convenience and portability.” Seo Young-jae, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company.

We know our readers love the details, so listed below are the full specs.

17G90Q Display Size 17.3-inch LCD FHD (1,920 x 1,080) IPS 1ms, 300Hz,

sRGB 99 percent Aspect Ratio 16:9 Weight 2.64kg (5.82lbs) Size 400 x 271.6 x 20.9 ~ 21.4mm(15.75 x 10.69 x 0.82~0.84 inches) Battery 93Wh CPU 11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor Intel Tiger Lake – H GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q Graphics Memory 16/32GB Dual Slots(DDR4) Storage Up to 1TB M.2 Dual SSD slots (NVMe) Color Purple Gray Keyboard Per-key RGB backlit gaming keyboard I/O Port USB 4 Gen 3×2 Type C (x1, USB PD-out & TBT4), USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 Type C (x1, USB PD-out & DP),

USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 (x2), HP-Out (4-Pole Headset, US type), HDMI, RJ45, DC-In, microSD/UFS USP IPS 1ms response time* & 300Hz refresh rate,

Fingerprint Reader on Power button,

FHD webcam with Dual Mic, IR Camera,

Wi-Fi 6E & Intel® Killer™ Wireless,

2 Way speaker (2.0W x 4) with DTS X Ultra,

Cooling System with Vapor Chamber,

gaming UI (UltraGear Studio)

The first gaming laptop from LG will initially be available in the United States and South Korea from early 2022 with other markets to follow. To learn more about the LG UltraGear lineup, visit www.LG.com/CES2022 starting at 08:00 PST on January 4 / 03:00 AEDT on January 5.