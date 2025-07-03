LG’s new 2025 gram laptops get a serious AI brain upgrade

LG’s refreshed gram laptop lineup for 2025 has arrived, bringing powerful new AI smarts to what is already one of the lightest high-performance notebooks on the market. The new range continues the gram’s legacy of portability while adding a serious injection of on-device and cloud-based AI to help you get more done.

The new family includes the versatile gram Pro 2-in-1, the classic gram in 16″ and 17″ sizes, and a new gram Book, all designed to blend performance with the freedom to work from anywhere.

A new hybrid approach to AI

The headline feature for 2025 is the introduction of hybrid AI capabilities. This system cleverly combines secure, offline processing with the power of the cloud when you need it most.

gram chat On-Device

This allows you to securely process information directly on your laptop without needing an internet connection. Think of summarising a large, confidential document while on a flight, with the peace of mind that your data stays private.

gram chat Cloud

When you are connected, this subscription service taps into the power of GPT-4O for more complex jobs. It can help brainstorm presentation ideas or conduct research, all from a simple chat interface.

Time Travel

A clever feature that helps you quickly revisit past web pages or documents you’ve worked on. This could be a massive time-saver, letting you instantly find that research paper from last week without remembering its name.

“The 2025 LG gram lineup represents a significant step forward for our signature gram line. We’ve taken the lightweight portability that gram is known for and supercharged it with powerful AI capabilities and the latest Intel processors, delivering an unparalleled experience for users who demand both power and freedom.” Gemma Lemieux, Marketing Director at LG Electronics ANZ.

Performance gets a serious boost

The entire 2025 gram lineup is built to handle demanding tasks, powered by the latest generation of Intel processors. The gram Pro 2-in-1 features the Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor (Arrow Lake), while the standard gram models are equipped with the Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor (Lunar Lake).

These new chips promise exceptional speed and responsiveness, but the real magic happens when combined with AI. The new processors deliver more than three times the AI performance of previous generations, making tasks like 4K video editing, 3D modelling, and even gaming smoother than ever.

Designed for life on the move

True to its name, the gram series remains incredibly portable. The 17-inch gram (17Z90TL-G) is a standout, packing a huge screen into a body that is just 16mm thin and weighs only 1.39kg.

For those who need more flexibility, the gram Pro 2-in-1 (16T90TP-G) features a 360-degree hinge and comes with a stylus for creative work. It maintains a slim and light profile that makes it perfect for creators who are always on the go.

Better connected than ever

Connectivity is also improved, making it easier for the laptops to work with your other devices.

LG gram Link 2.0

This software enables seamless file sharing and even call handling across your different devices. It’s designed to work with both iOS and Android, making it easier to stay connected and move files without hassle.

At this stage, local pricing and a firm release date for Australia have not yet been announced, but we expect details to land shortly.

Specifications

LG gram Pro 2-in-1 (16T90TP-G) LG gram (17Z90TL-G) LG gram (16Z90TL-G) LG gram Book(15U50T-G) Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Size 16inch 17inch 16inch 15.6inch Processor Intel Core Ultra7 255H (16 Cores: 6P + 8E + 2 LPE, P: 2 up to 5.1 GHz / E: 1.5 up to 4.4 GHz, Intel Smart Cache 24 MB) Intel Core Ultra7 258V (8 Cores: 4P + 4LPE, P: 2.2 up to 4.8 GHz / E: 2.2 up to 3.7 GHz, Intel Smart Cache 12 MB, 47TOPS NPU, 32GB Memory) Intel Core Ultra7 258V (8 Cores: 4P + 4LPE, P: 2.2 up to 4.8 GHz / E: 2.2 up to 3.7 GHz, Intel Smart Cache 12 MB, 47TOPS NPU, 32GB Memory) Intel Core i5-1334U (10 Cores: 2P + 8E, P: 1.3 up to 4.6 GHz / E: 0.9 up to 3.4 GHz, L3 Cache 12MB) Memory 16GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 8400MHz) Included in processor, 32GB LPDDR5X (8533MHz) Included in processor, 32GB LPDDR5X (8533MHz) 8GB SSD M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4 – NVMe : 512GB M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4 – NVMe : 1TB M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4 – NVMe : 1TB M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4 – NVMe : 256GB Resolution WQXGA (2560*1600) LCD WQXGA 2560*1600 WQXGA 2560*1600 FHD (1920*1080) Graphic Intel Arc graphics Intel Arc graphics Intel Arc graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i5 CPU) Dimension (mm) 357.3 x 253.8 x 12.4~12.9 378.8 x 258.8 x 16.0~17.8 355.1 x 242.3 x 15.7~16.8 359.8 x 237.8 x 18.9~19.4 Weight 1.40 kg 1.39 kg 1.24 kg 1.69 kg

For more information, head to https://www.lg.com/au