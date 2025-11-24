LG’s new got new washer dryers in Australia and of course, they have AI (Affectionate Intelligence)

LG has just dropped their latest weapon in the war against the never-ending laundry pile. The new Series 9 and Series 10 washers and dryers are rolling out across Australia, bringing with them a flavour of Artificial Intelligence that LG is calling ‘Affectionate Intelligence.’ For anyone who dreads wash day, or just wants a smarter, safer, and more efficient way to tackle the mountain of clothes, this new lineup is worth a closer look.

It’s clear that LG is committed to doing more than just cleaning clothes; they’re trying to give families back valuable time and deliver some genuine peace of mind. They’re ticking boxes not just for convenience, but also for safety and energy efficiency, which is more important than ever for Australian households watching the budget. The big focus here is on tech it works seamlessly, and cares about your clothes and your family (as much as a smart appliance can).

Enhanced safety for peace of mind

One of the most notable inclusions in this new range is a proactive move on child safety. LG has integrated a two-button start mechanism across all its new Series 9 and Series 10 washing machines. This isn’t just a nice-to-have feature, it’s a big step ahead of a coming industry-wide safety regulation change.

Australia is set to introduce new standards for washing machines from mid-2026, which will require dual-action start switches. By integrating this two-button start now, LG is giving Australian families enhanced child safety and peace of mind well before it becomes a mandatory requirement for the entire market. It’s great to see a company get ahead of the curve when it comes to keeping kids safe around home appliances.

Affectionate intelligence takes the guesswork out of washing

The core technology story here revolves around LG’s Affectionate Intelligence and the AI Wash cycle. This is all powered by the company’s advanced AI Direct Drive (AI DD) motor technology, which is the brain of the washing machine. It’s what allows the machine to be so clever with your laundry.

When you chuck a load in, this intelligent system detects two key things: the weight of the load and the softness of the fabrics inside. Once it has that data, it automatically adjusts the wash motions to deliver a truly optimised level of care. This means whether you’re rushing through a light load of activewear or tackling a big family wash, the machine takes the guesswork out of selecting the right cycle. It’s a level of smarts that ensures your clothes are not only clean but also protected from unnecessary wear and tear.

Speed and smart dosing for busy lives

When you have a family, time is the ultimate luxury, and LG has clearly focused on giving some of that back. The TurboClean360 feature is a perfect example of this, offering a deep, thorough clean for lightly soiled cottons in a lightning-fast 39 minutes.

This quick cycle can handle up to 5kg of clothes, making it perfect for getting a uniform or a small emergency load clean before you race out the door. This speed is achieved through powerful water jets that spray clothes from multiple angles, ensuring an effective and fast clean. The machine makes it possible to wash and have your small cotton loads ready to dry in under an hour, which is a big win for busy households.

Another major convenience boost is the ezDispense auto-dosing system, although you’ll only find this one on the Series 10 models. This clever system automatically dispenses a pre-set amount of detergent and softener based on the size of the load.

No more measuring, no more mess, and no more guessing how much is enough. This feature is also a champion of efficiency, providing enough detergent for up to 31 medium washes per refill, which helps minimise waste and makes laundry simpler than ever.

The dryer gets a massive efficiency upgrade

The washing machine is only half the story, and the new LG dryers have received just as much attention, particularly around energy efficiency.

For many Aussies, the soaring cost of electricity has meant the clothesline has been the only viable option, but these new dryers are here to change that. They come with a fantastic 9-star energy rating, thanks to the use of a dual inverter heat pump.

This technology gently yet effectively dries clothes, significantly reducing energy consumption compared to older models. Heat pump technology is the gold standard for garment care and running costs, and a 9-star rating is seriously impressive. The dryers also feature Sensor Dry, which prevents over-drying by monitoring the heat exchange, moisture, and air temperature. This automated control protects delicate fabrics and ensures optimal results every time.

They’ve also included an Allergy Care cycle, which is great for anyone in the household dealing with common allergens like dust mites and pollen. To keep the machine running at its best, the Auto Cleaning Condenser performs an automatic cleaning function during the drying process, reducing maintenance hassle. This suite of features makes machine drying a far more convenient and cost-effective choice for modern homes.

Designed for the contemporary Australian home

Beyond the tech inside, LG knows that appliances are now a major part of a home’s aesthetic, especially in modern laundries. The Series 9 and Series 10 range boasts minimalist lines, intuitive interfaces, and elegant LED displays.

They are available in two stunning finishes, Matte Black or Essence White, ensuring there’s a style to seamlessly integrate into almost any contemporary living space. Each model is crafted to be both highly functional and a stylish addition to your laundry room, helping to elevate the overall home aesthetic. The matching dryers also offer a reversible door, adding another layer of flexibility for installation into tight or tricky laundry spaces.

Shannon Tweedie, Marketing Manager for Home Appliance Solution Company at LG Electronics Australia, highlighted the company’s vision behind the new lineup.

“At LG, our Life’s Good promise means creating innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of Australian families. At the heart of this new range is a commitment to making doing the laundry convenient and simple,” Shannon Tweedie, Marketing Manager for Home Appliance Solution Company at LG Electronics Australia.

She continued, touching on how the combination of tech and safety will benefit users.

“Our new range of washers and dryers blends AI with the safety-enhancing two-button start. And through LG Affectionate Intelligence – AI that cares – we’re making laundry more convenient and efficient, giving families back time, reducing household chore stress, and providing greater peace of mind. This allows them to focus on what truly matters, knowing their laundry is cared for with intelligence and care,” – Shannon Tweedie, Marketing Manager for Home Appliance Solution Company at LG Electronics Australia.

A clear focus on long-term savings

For a family running multiple loads a week, the long-term running costs are a huge factor in the purchase decision. The new washing machine range is engineered with a 5-star energy rating and a 5-star water rating across the board. This cleaning performance is designed to produce significant savings on each and every wash, helping Australian households reduce their energy and water bills over the lifespan of the appliance.

The commitment to efficiency, from the 5-star washers to the 9-star dryers, demonstrates a major focus on the sustainability and affordability of running these machines. In a climate where the cost of living is a daily conversation, choosing appliances with these high ratings offers a confident way to tackle the daily laundry without worrying about astronomical utility bills.

Pricing and availability in Australia.

The new LG Series 9 and Series 10 line-up is available now at leading Australian retailers and directly from LG’s website. The pricing reflects the premium feature set and energy efficiency of the new models.

The washing machines start at an RRP of A$1,299 for the 9kg Essence White (WX9-1409W) and go up to A$1,599 for the 10kg Matte Black Series 10 model (WX10-1410MB). The other 9kg and 10kg models sit in between, offering flexibility on capacity and features.

The new dual inverter heat pump dryers, with their impressive 9-star energy rating, start at A$1,799 RRP for the 9kg Essence White model (DXH9-09W). The top-tier 10kg Matte Black model (DXH9-10MB) is priced at A$1,999 RRP. This entire range is covered by a 10-year parts warranty, with 2 years parts and labour on the product, and an additional 8 years on the Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only), which provides great reassurance on the longevity of the investment.

For more information, head to LG AI VX Laundry