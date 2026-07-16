REVIEW: LIFX Luna Smart Lamp, the beautiful light to reflect your style

LIFX has long been one of the heavy hitters in the smart lighting space, particularly known for pushing the boundaries of colour accuracy and brightness. While they’ve dominated the bulb, downlight, and lightstrip categories for years, their latest release marks an exciting first for the brand. Introducing the LIFX Luna, the company’s very first dedicated smart lamp.

Unveiled at CES, the LIFX Luna is designed to be a compact, multifunctional light that can comfortably live on a tabletop, sit on a shelf, or be wall-mounted to transform a space. I’ve spent some time with it in my home setup, and it’s safe to say this is one of the most visually stunning and well-thought-out lights LIFX has produced to date.

Design and hardware

Right out of the box, the first thing you notice about the LIFX Luna is just how gorgeous it is. It features a sleek, modern aesthetic that feels incredibly premium to the touch, thanks to the high-quality materials used in its construction.

Measuring 205 mm x 130 mm x 56 mm, it’s a great size; substantial enough to make a visual statement on a shelf or desk, but compact enough not to overcrowd your space. While it looks beautiful simply sitting as a standalone lamp, LIFX also includes all the necessary wall-mounting hardware (including 3M adhesive, screws, and a drywall anchor) in the box.

Out of the box. You won’t need anything else. (Photo: TechAU)

What makes the mounting system even better is the versatility: you can mount it either vertically or in landscape orientation depending on your layout. It’s a clean, modern sconce that fits your exact space. The real magic of the design, however, lies in how it diffuses light. Unlike cheaper RGB lights where you can easily spot the individual hot spots of the LEDs shining through the plastic, the Luna behaves like one beautifully lit canvas.

It features an individual uplight control alongside 31 addressable downlight zones, powered by LIFX’s SuperColour LEDs. The result is a stunningly smooth, uniform colour spray. The blend is incredibly seamless, giving you a rich wash of light against your walls without any harsh, visible points of origin. This is one of the reasons I’ve loved and used my LIFX lights for so long.

Brightness and colour performance

When it comes to output, the LIFX Luna absolutely packs a punch. It outputs up to 1,000 lumens, which is roughly equivalent to a traditional 65W–70W incandescent bulb. For a smart lamp of this size, 1,000 lumens is remarkably bright. In fact, it’s so bright that it can easily light up a whole space on its own. We turned it on for the first time (and yes I did it in the dark, when it was late at night), and I was blinded. So bright!

Because it’s a LIFX product, the colour rendition is exceptional, boasting an incredibly wide white spectrum that ranges from a super warm 1500K all the way up to a crisp, cool 9000K. Because we put it in our TV room, we didn’t want it entirely taking over the TV and pulling focus from the screen. Fortunately, it dims beautifully, and we ended up dialing it down to 2% to give a perfect, subtle ambient glow.

There are so many beautiful colours on the LIFX Luna that provide a lovely ambient glow. (Photo: TechAU)

Setup and simple control

One of the best aspects of the LIFX Luna is its sheer simplicity. It is literally just plug-and-play. If you want a premium light but don’t want to mess around with apps, accounts, or linking accounts, you don’t have to.

On the device itself, you’ll find built-in, nice rubbery buttons that give you tactile control over the entire experience. Right from the lamp, you can control power, adjust brightness, cycle through pre-loaded lighting effects, and toggle motion effects. It’s refreshing to see a smart product that remains entirely functional even if your internet drops out or you simply don’t feel like pulling out your phone.

The buttons feel so nice to use and they can be used to control the device without the need for an app. The buttons also have raised rubber icons making it very accessible. (Photo: TechAU)

Unlocking the Smart Home: The LIFX App & Matter

If you do want to take things further, onboarding the LIFX Luna through the LIFX app unlocks a whole new layer of cool technology. The lamp is also fully Matter-compatible, meaning it requires no dedicated proprietary hub to connect to your ecosystem. Pairing it directly into Google Home (or Apple Home and Alexa) via Matter is incredibly fast and painless. It’s as quick as opening any Matter-compatible app, and scanning the QR code on the back of the Luna.

There are tonnes of lighting options and effects to choose from. (Screenshot: TechAU)

Once you add the light to the LIFX app, you can easily assign it to specific rooms to control it alongside your existing smart devices. Even better, the four physical buttons on the Luna itself can be customised through the app. Using Matter or the LIFX Cloud, you can actually configure the buttons on the lamp to control other smart devices in your home; a brilliant bit of integration that effectively turns the lamp into a mini smart switch for your room.

Screenshot by TechAU

The app also gives you access to a massive range of custom lighting effects, including the crowd-favorite music sync feature, which reacts dynamically to your environment.

The flickering “fire” effect is one of the most popular effects. (Photo: TechAU)

The real-world experience

In everyday testing, the LIFX Luna has been a joy to use, though it does share a minor legacy quirk common to all LIFX hardware.

When you trigger a LIFX light via an external smart hub integration—like turning it on or off via Google Home, an automation routine, or a smart switch—the light will default to activating its static colour effect. If you want to use one of LIFX’s dynamic motion effects (like a shifting kaleidoscope or flickering fire), turn the light on first, and then you can activate the effect. From there, you have to either manually push the effect button on the physical Luna device, or open up the LIFX app and hit “play” on your chosen effect. Essentially this means the motion effect doesn’t load through Google Home.

In the LIFX app, choose your lighting effect and press the “play” button to toggle the motion effect on. (Screenshot: TechAU)

Because of this limitation across the LIFX ecosystem, I usually tend to choose a beautiful static RGB effect that looks great on its own without needing motion.

Interestingly, this quirk worked out perfectly for my specific placement. Because we set up the LIFX Luna right next to the TV, we quickly realised that having a dynamic, moving light effect right in your peripheral vision while trying to watch a movie was incredibly distracting. Combined with keeping the brightness down at 1 or 2%, we were actually happy to not have a motion effect on a light that’s near the TV. All the other lights in our TV room have static RGB effects, and it creates a gorgeous, immersive ambient backdrop without pulling your eyes away from the screen.

Such a gorgeous light. (Photo: TechAU)

Conclusion

The LIFX Luna is an exceptional entry into the smart lamp market. At a retail price of $149.99 AUD, it offers a brilliant combination of premium hardware design, robust physical controls, and cutting-edge Matter smart integration.

Whether you just want a premium, sleek tabletop lamp that works straight out of the box, or a highly integrated, landscape- or vertical-mounted smart canvas that can control the rest of your home, the LIFX Luna delivers on all fronts. If you’re looking to elevate the ambient lighting in your home, this one is an absolute winner.