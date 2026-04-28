Marc Márquez puts his name on the new Insta360 GO 3S motorcycle bundle

If you have ever tried to capture a true rider’s-eye view while out on the bike, you know the struggle. Traditional action cameras are often too bulky to fit comfortably inside a helmet, leaving you with awkward external mounts that just don’t capture the immersion of the ride.

Insta360 is looking to solve that problem today with the launch of the Insta360 GO 3S Motorcycle In-Helmet POV Bundle. This new kit is designed specifically for riders who want to share their journey exactly as they see it, without a massive rig hanging off the side of their head.

The bundle features the tiny, thumb-sized GO 3S camera paired with a selection of dedicated accessories for stable, in-helmet capture. It is a low-profile setup that stays out of the way while providing a perspective that aligns perfectly with your line of sight.

A champion’s choice for POV

To add some serious racing pedigree to this release, Insta360 has teamed up with seven-time MotoGP champion Marc Márquez. As a Team Insta360 Ambassador, Márquez is featured on the special edition track-inspired packaging.

This isn’t just a marketing exercise, as the champion actually uses this specific in-helmet configuration to capture his own riding moments. The goal is to provide a clean, immersive way to share the feeling of being on the bike.

“This bundle makes it easy to get the in-helmet POV that I love. It’s a clean, immersive way to share a ride, exactly as it feels on the bike,” Marc Márquez, Team Insta360 Ambassador, MotoGP.

Why in-helmet beats external mounts

Placing the camera inside the helmet offers several advantages over the typical suction cup or adhesive mount on the exterior. By sitting right in front of the rider’s face, the footage naturally follows where you are looking, creating a much more realistic experience for the viewer.

Beyond the visuals, the in-helmet position significantly reduces wind noise, which is the constant enemy of motorcycle vlogs. With the camera shielded by the helmet’s visor and shell, the microphones can better pick up the raw sound of the engine.

To further improve the audio quality, the bundle includes a Mic Wind Muff. This small accessory helps preserve the atmosphere of the ride by cutting down on turbulence, ensuring your followers hear the exhaust note rather than just a wall of static.

Small camera with 4K punch

Despite weighing just 39g, the GO 3S packs plenty of tech to keep up with fast-paced riding. It now supports 4K ultra-clear video, providing the sharp detail needed to capture the texture of the road and the scenery flying by.

Stability is handled by Insta360’s FlowState Stabilization and 360 Horizon Lock. These features work together to keep your footage smooth and the horizon level, even when you are leaning into corners or hitting bumps in the road.

The camera is magnetic, which is what allows it to be so versatile. In this bundle, it snaps into the In-Helmet POV Mount, which is designed to fit the contours of a helmet while allowing for easy angle adjustments to get the framing just right.

Smart tools for the road

Creativity on the bike often requires a “set and forget” approach, and the GO 3S includes several tools to help with that. The Action Pod features a 2.2-inch flip touchscreen, allowing for live previews and remote control of settings without needing to pull the camera out of the helmet.

Battery life is also impressive for such a small device, offering up to 140 minutes of shooting time when paired with the Action Pod. If you prefer to run the camera solo for the lowest possible profile, you still get around 38 minutes of recording.

The Insta360 app adds even more functionality after the ride is over. You can add Data Dashboard overlays to show your speed, distance, and altitude, or even sync data from your Garmin, Apple Watch, or COROS device.

AI editing and cinematic effects

For those who want to get their clips onto social media quickly, the app features AI Editing tools. The software can automatically find your highlights, sync them to music, and produce a shareable edit in a matter of seconds.

Another cool feature for riders is Motion ND, which allows you to add cinematic motion blur with a single tap in the app. This gives your footage a sense of speed without requiring you to carry around physical ND filters.

The bundle also includes the core GO 3S accessories for when you aren’t on the bike. You get a Magnet Pendant, Easy Clip, and Pivot Stand, making it a flexible choice for everyday use as well as track days.

Price and availability in Australia

The Insta360 GO 3S Motorcycle In-Helmet POV Bundle is a comprehensive kit for any rider looking to upgrade their content game. It offers a unique perspective that was previously quite difficult to achieve without a DIY setup.

The bundle includes the 128GB version of the Insta360 GO 3S in Black, ensuring you have plenty of storage for long rides. Given the inclusion of the special edition packaging and the dedicated mount, it represents a solid value for motorcycle enthusiasts.

The Insta360 GO 3S Motorcycle In-Helmet POV Bundle will be available globally starting April 28, 2026. For those of us in Australia, the bundle is priced at A$649.99.

For more information, head to http://www.insta360.com