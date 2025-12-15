REVIEW: MCHOSE ACE 68 Air HE, the tiny keyboard with big RGB energy

If you’ve hung around my reviews long enough, you’ll know I absolutely love two things: ridiculous lighting effects and keyboards that glow like they’ve been dipped in a vat of neon gamer juice. So imagine my delight when I fired up the MCHOSE ACE 68 Air HE (Hall Effect). It’s a compact gaming keyboard that doesn’t just do RGB, it lives RGB. Check out some of my highlights of this beautiful keyboard.

Pretty colours? Yes, all of them

The MCHOSE ACE 68 Air HE is basically a techno rainbow in hardware form. The lighting on the ACE 68 isn’t just the usual “WASD sparkle with underglow” situation. It has full-keyboard illumination, a gorgeous radiant back glow, and—my favourite part—lighting on the back side of the board. Why don’t more keyboards do that?! The result is a soft, dreamy halo effect that makes the whole thing look like it’s floating in colour.

Out of the box, there’s a keyboard, cable, and keycap puller. (Photo: TechAU)

And here’s something rare: you can control the lightbox separately from the keys. Want pink keys with a cyan underglow? Go wild. Want a moody purple base with a rainbow sweep on the keycaps? Live your best aesthetic life.

The back part of the keyboard lights up. (Photo: TechAU)

I also adore the housing on this keyboard. Sparkly metallic, and it’s just so pretty. The keyboard is available in this beautiful Peach Gradient that I’m showing here, which comes with Kailh Magnetic God Switches, or go for the Mount Tai Magnetic Switch GT in black or white keyboard colours. They are all the same price (coming in at $129 AUD) so you don’t need to let price be factor in your decision-making. It’s really about how colourful you want to go, or how closely you want your setup to match. You can see the Peach Gradient suits my desk perfectly.

Metallic housing is beautiful. (Photo: TechAU)

Clicky but soft (yes, really)

The switches on the MCHOSE ACE 68 Air HE have that satisfying “clicky” feel, but the keys themselves are surprisingly soft and gentle to press. It’s one of those boards that feels responsive without being obnoxiously loud. It’s perfect for late-night gaming or typing without scaring pets, partners, or houseplants.

The keys are clicky, but still have a soft sound. (Photo: TechAU)

The Kailh Magnetic God Switch inside the MCHOSE ACE 68 Air HE aren’t your run-of-the-mill mechanical switches. These are hot swappable and magnetic. The Hall Effect switches offer instant actuation, superior responsiveness, and long-lasting durability. The keys are precise to 0.001mm, and you can adjust the actuation to exactly the way you like to game. You can experience super low latency on this keyboard, and when you’re using the software to customise your keys, your keystrokes show up in the interface so you can immediately test out changes and see their effect.

Pretty software too

To unleash all the features, you’ll need to download the driver from the MCHOSE website.

The software is sleek and lightweight. (Screenshot: TechAU)

The MCHOSE “M Hub” software is… let’s call it “partially English,” but surprisingly easy to navigate once you click around. It has light, dark, and transparent themes, and the icons do a lot of the heavy lifting anyway.

From there, you can set actuation, check triggers, and really customise how the board feels and behaves. It even visualises key presses in real time, which feels delightfully nerdy in the best possible way.

You can set actuation distance, triggers, and more in the software. The blue vertical bar next to the keycap moves as you press the keys so you can instantly see how your settings affect the outcome. (Screenshot: TechAU)

Small board, big convenience

While I personally prefer a full-sized board (give me my F-keys and numpad, thank you very much), there’s something incredibly charming about a tiny keyboard that punches above its weight.

The MCHOSE ACE 68 Air HE:

Auto-detects instantly

Comes with everything you need, including a keycap puller to switch out the keys

Has a velcro wrap on the cable (why don’t more peripherals come with this?!)

Is light and travel-friendly

Works beautifully for gaming setups, hotel desks, or tiny streaming rigs

If this keyboard came in a full-sized model, I would be swapping my current keyboard out permanently. That means if you love to small form factor, this keyboard is definitely for you.

Surround lighting: still a rare treasure

There are only a handful of keyboards that nail proper surround lighting, not just the keyboard backlighting, but edge lighting. The MCHOSE ACE 68 Air HE joins that very exclusive club, and it deserves the applause. It’s time to start looking at whether your keyboard lives up to the hype of this new, compact, and beautifully designed keyboard. It makes me want to be at my desk longer… okay, not really, but it’s super pretty to look at and it makes work and play even more fun.