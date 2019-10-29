Melbourne-based mapping company launches “WaterView” autonomous sub at CEBIT 2019

This week, one of Australia’s largest technology conferences is happening in Sydney. Melbourne-based UAM Tec (Underwater Autonomous Mapping Technology) used CEBIT 2019 as the launch platform for its first product. That product is an underwater submarine that can autonomously map the world’s oceans, lakes, and waterways.

In many ways, this is the underwater equivalent of “Google Maps Street View” which they call “WaterView”.

UAM Tec’s Sub Mapping technology is the first fully autonomous and visual-based mapping submarine to exist in the world. Once deployed in our water bodies, the sub will be able to provide a depth of data about our planet’s underwater environment richer than any information currently available in science today.

Co-founded by Benjamin Fleming and Shawn Taylor, UAM Tec aims to use swarms of subs to create a public map of the ocean floor with WaterView in the same way Google’s Street View visualises the earth’s land.

UAM Tec co-founder Benjamin Fleming said Sub Mapping had the ability to transform the way humans understood, interacted and protected the planet’s water bodies.

“We want to be able to educate the next generation about everything that exists in our world. The fact that we know more about space than we do about our own oceans is unacceptable with today’s technology. Our Sub Mapping technology will change this. Not only will we be able to discover new species of marine life and track climate change, but in time we will also be able to optimise search and rescue operations, locate wreckages and black boxes, and much more. As a research tool, the subs will provide insights useful for a range of industries with their ability to gather data. We will also be able to share knowledge and imagery with the public. Ultimately, we will be able to look at ways to live in better harmony with our planet.” UAM Tec co-founder Benjamin Fleming

The lithium battery-powered subs, which are designed to ensure minimal environmental impact, will operate two metres above the ocean floor and use camera imagery, sonar, motion tracking and artificial intelligence to navigate its underwater environment.

The sub can travel a massive 100km in distance and 300m deep, with a staggering battery life of 40 hours. Like an air-bearing drone, once the battery life is depleted, the sub will automatically take itself to base, to recharge.