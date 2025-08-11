Melbourne International Games Week 2025 is set to go next level this October

Melbourne is preparing to transform into the epicentre of the gaming world as Melbourne International Games Week (MIGW) returns for its second decade. Running from the 4th to the 12th of October, the event promises a high-definition experience for everyone from seasoned developers to families just looking for fun.

Backed by the Victorian Government, MIGW is the largest games event in the Asia Pacific region, firmly placing Melbourne on the global map as a world-class development hub.

With more than 125,000 people expected to attend, the week is packed with summits, exhibitions, and hands-on play opportunities across the city.

ACMI at Fed Square will serve as the home base for MIGW, kicking things off from October 4th. The museum will host a blockbuster new exhibition, a showcase of new Australian games, late-night events, and numerous networking opportunities for the industry.

Game Worlds

ACMI’s major new exhibition opens on September 18th and celebrates over 30 iconic videogames from the 1970s to today. It will feature classics like World of Warcraft and The Sims, alongside the highly anticipated Australian title Hollow Knight: Silksong.

ACMI Microgames

Playable across the museum from September 18th, this showcase puts Australian developers in the spotlight with four outstanding commissioned microgames.

The week is not just for playing games, but for making them, with a series of premier industry events designed to connect the best in the business.

Games Connect Asia Pacific (GCAP)

Running from October 6th to 8th, Australia’s top professional development event has a renewed focus on fostering connections and building community, helping studios to thrive.

Play Now Melbourne

Presented by VicScreen on October 9th, this is the official Australian international games market that connects local developers with global publishers, investors, and platform holders.

High Score

On October 4th and 5th, Australia’s leading game audio conference brings together composers and sound designers to explore the future of interactive sound. Earlybird tickets are on sale now.

Freeplay Parallels

Taking over Melbourne Town Hall on October 9th, this one-night showcase features some of the most experimental, personal, and culturally significant indie games being made today.

“Proudly backed by the Allan Labor Government, Melbourne International Games Week is a celebration of Victoria’s thriving games industry, and attracts industry leaders from across the country and around the globe.



From free family-friendly events like Big Games Night Out and the massive games expo PAX Aus, to industry building opportunities and an education summit for the next generation of games professionals, Melbourne International Games Week has something for everyone and continues to building Melbourne’s standing as a global games industry hub.” Colin Brooks, Minister for Creative Industries

MIGW also offers a massive lineup of events for the public, with many being completely free to attend.

Big Games Night Out

This huge, free celebration on October 9th will transform Melbourne’s centre into a wonderland of cosplay, dance-offs, and live performances. The event will also feature the inaugural Little Games Night Out for younger gamers and their families.

PAX Aus

The hugely popular three-day expo returns from October 10th to 12th for its biggest year yet. Expect BAFTA-nominated voice talent, legendary RPG creators, a massive tabletop area, and world-class cosplay.

Australian Game Developer Awards (AGDAs)

The winners will be announced on October 8th, celebrating the best in Australian game development. Visitors can also play a selection of nominated games at ACMI and vote for the ACMI Audience Award from October 7th.

King of Kart Tournament

This free community event on October 8th will see 64 competitors race for the title of King of Kart Champion, surrounded by the nostalgic fun of classic arcade games.

Other unique events include ReWorlding, a live-action experience about building a sustainable futuristic Melbourne, and The Flying Canoe, an interactive audio journey for families. The full program for Melbourne International Games Week 2025 is set to be announced in September.

For more information, head to https://gamesweek.melbourne