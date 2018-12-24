Just a short and sweet post to wish you a very Merry Christmas. I hope you woke up to lots of gifts under the tree, many of which were technology in nature.

Let’s hope the present giver didn’t make the mistake of forgetting to include batteries as many tech products have that dreaded fine print ‘batteries not included’. This can make for an awkward Christmas morning and a quick dash to anywhere that’s open (probably a servo) to snag some batteries.

If you got a new phone, there’ll be plenty to learn and try with your new device, but the good news is that iOS and Android phones in 2018 are both fantastic devices at the top and mid range.

If you got a gaming console under the tree, then I hope your family got the right platform (Xbox, Playstation or Switch). There was a lot of great games that shipped recently and as such a number of console bundles, if you scored one of those, it’s nice to imagine you’ll be up and running after connecting a a power and HDMI cable, but you’re about to learn about updates. This is where you really test out that NBN connection (assuming its rolled past your house).

If you got a drone, enjoy it, they’re loads of fun, just make sure you pay attention to the regulations, as provided by the regulator CASA.

If you got a new DSLR, then your next purchase is likely from Adobe.com if you’re family worked together, they may have purchased an CC subscription so you don’t have to for a few months, or if they really love you, a whole year. Photoshop, Lightroom and Premiere all great utilities to turn your creations into masterpieces.

If you got some smart IoT devices, they fingers crossed they integrate into your ecosystem, that is Google Home or Apple HomeKit. If you’ve shared your love online for either platform, hoping the family and friends picked up on this detail.

Finally if you got an Alexa-enabled or Google Home enabled voice assistant, you’re about to become comfortable speaking to technology. It’s weird at first, but you’ll soon become comfortable with this and yield the benefits of being able to yell commands from across the room to a connected speaker.

Have a safe and Merry Christmas and thanks so much for reading techAU this year. If you got a new gift, make sure you consider selling your old gadgets online and make some extra $$ for yourself, mad money is an awesome thing to have at your disposal.