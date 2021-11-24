MG donating up to 3,000 EV chargers around Australia over 3 yrs. Kicks own goal with rename of hybrids to ‘Plus EV’ (not an EV)

MG Motor Australia and New Zealand has announced an exciting new initiative that will see the roll-out of accessible charging infrastructure across Australia.

Over the next 3 years, up to 1,000 locations will be provided with electric vehicle charging stations. With up to 3,000 plugs on offer, the infrastructure will support local businesses across Australia, including hotels and resorts, which represents a multi-million-dollar investment by MG Motor.

“In Australia, purchase price is the biggest barrier to adoption of electric vehicles, closely followed by concern at the lack of public charging infrastructure. When we launched the MG ZS EV in late 2020, we offered the model at a price that delivered great value to customers. This has, in turn, changed the conversation about pricing of electric vehicles in Australia. We have achieved our ambition of delivering value and driving discussion. Now, we take the next step by supplying charging hardware that can be used by many electric vehicle owners in Australia. This initiative underlines MG Motor’s commitment to the Australian community which has supported us.” Peter Ciao, CEO for MG Motor Australia and New Zealand

The new EV charging network – based on MG’s own award-winning Aurora charge hub – will be donated to operators spanning the entire country.

These chargers will not only enhance each venue’s customer experience but will also reassure electric vehicle owners that they can drive around Australia with ease.

MG Motor has opened applications to prospective venue operators. Interested parties may submit their expressions of interest at mgelectric.com.au, with the first 300-1000 set to be delivered within 12 months.

Earlier this year, I reviewed the MG ZS EV, which remains Australia’s cheapest EV. I felt the car was fairly clearly labelled as an EV, as compared to their hybrid and petrol equivalents. It seems MG have had a rethink and made a decision to change their branding.

All future MG models that feature hybrid powertrains will use ‘Plus EV’ as the variant designator, helping to simplify the naming structure across its wider model line-up. The renaming of the HS Plug-In Hybrid to Plus EV makes it clear to the buyer that they are purchasing an electrified vehicle.

I absolutely hate this. I think this actually creates confusion. Any car with EV in the title should be very clearly a battery electric vehicle.

While I disagree with engineering effort being poured into anything other than EVs, if a company wants to make a hybrid and put it into the market, fine, but don’t slap EV in the name, use hybrid. Hybrids are nothing new and I think by now most people understand what a hybrid offers.

MG Motor goes on to promote their ten-speed transmission in the Plus EV offers ultra-low C02 emissions of just 39g/km, and offers a combined fuel consumption figure of just 1.7 litres per 100km. The electric motor provides just 63km of electric range. This really is a mess.

I gave MG a lot of credit when they offered the ZS EV, as their first EV, it got a lot right, but with the future so clearly being EVs I don’t understand why they are attempting this rebranding which actually doesn’t prove their commitment to the future, but rather an attempt to hang on to the past.