Microsoft adds SpaceXAI’s Grok LLM to Copilot across Word, Excel, and PowerPoint

Microsoft has announced that Copilot is expanding again. What started as an exclusive relationship with OpenAI, has since expanded to include Anthropic models and now a third LLM, Grok is entering the chat.

Microsoft has officially welcomed SpaceXAI’s Grok to Copilot.

This integration represents a practical win for enterprise users. Putting Elon Musk’s AI models inside Microsoft’s flagship software demonstrates that when it comes to enterprise utility, pragmatic collaboration wins out over historical Silicon Valley friction.

The rollout begins through the Microsoft Frontier Program, bringing Grok models directly into Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint across both web and desktop environments.

Each model offers something a little different and Grok has made a name for itself as the model that delivers balanced results, it’s fast, often very efficient in it’s token use and will sometimes be a little more responsive to requests blocked by the other models.

Generative AI is no longer a one-size-fits-all capability. OpenAI models continue to deliver reliable reasoning and broad structured outputs, while Anthropic models have earned a strong reputation for deep contextual analysis and code generation.

You can test which model generates cleaner spreadsheet formulas in Excel, summarises lengthy internal strategy documents in Word with better clarity, or structures presentations in PowerPoint more effectively.

Unfortunately there’s no word on GrokBot being available as part of the Copilot offering as yet.

Overcoming tech rivalry to prioritise user choice

Beyond the technical features, the business context of this partnership is worth noting. There’s been some pretty public barbs back and forward between Elon Musk and Bill Gates over recent years, as Gates famously took a short position against Tesla, despite promoting renewable energy.

Bringing SpaceXAI directly into the Microsoft ecosystem shows remarkable pragmatism. Credit must go to the engineering and leadership teams on both sides, particularly Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, for putting the needs of end users above corporate posturing.

Instead of locking customers into a closed walled garden, Microsoft is treating Copilot as an orchestration platform where the best AI models compete on merit inside the apps people already pay for.

More model choice coming to Copilot. Welcome Grok! https://t.co/7Rzg8zUrjb — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) September 12, 2026

Enterprise controls and data governance

Introducing third-party models into commercial environments always raises immediate compliance questions for IT leaders and CIOs. Corporate data sovereignty and security cannot be compromised for the sake of feature access.

Microsoft has structured the rollout of SpaceXAI models with strict tenant-level boundaries:

SpaceXAI has been officially added to the Microsoft Online Services Subprocessor List.

The integration is turned off by default within the Microsoft 365 Admin Center. Tenant administrators must explicitly opt in to enable Grok processing for their organisation.

All models undergo Microsoft security validation and Responsible AI testing prior to release.

Because the setting is disabled out of the box, Australian IT teams retain total visibility over whether corporate prompts and document contents touch SpaceXAI infrastructure.

Availability and Australian rollout

The preview is currently rolling out to eligible organisations enrolled in the Microsoft Frontier Program.

Due to local data protection and regulatory assessments, Microsoft confirmed that Frontier customers in the European Union, the European Free Trade Association, and the United Kingdom are excluded from this initial preview. Australian commercial tenants enrolled in the Frontier Program can access and evaluate the models once enabled by an administrator.

Microsoft 365 Copilot commercial licensing sits at around A$35.00 per user per month on annual commitments. For Australian businesses paying that premium, expanding the roster from OpenAI alone to Anthropic and now SpaceXAI provides substantial added value without inflating licensing costs.

Microsoft plans to assess user feedback and workload performance during the Frontier preview before expanding Grok availability across additional surfaces like Teams, Outlook, and general commercial tiers.

For more information, head to Microsoft.