    Microsoft Expands Surface Copilot+ PC Lineup with New 13-inch Laptop and Redesigned 12-inch Pro

    Microsoft has unveiled the latest additions to its Surface Copilot+ PC family, introducing a new 13″ Surface Laptop and a redesigned 12″ Surface Pro, both hitting the Australian market with more accessible price points.

    These new devices promise enhanced performance and battery life, powered by the Snapdragon X Plus processor. Australian customers can look forward to the arrival of these new Surface devices starting from May 20th.

    Australian pricing for the new Surface devices has been announced.

    • Surface Pro (8 Core CPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB Storage, 12-inch display) will start at A$1,499.
    • Surface Laptop (8 Core CPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB Storage, 13-inch display) will be available from A$1,699.

    The Surface Pro keyboard will be priced at A$275, with an option for a bundle including the Surface Slim Pen at A$455.

    Surface Laptop 13-inch

    This new thin and light Surface Laptop is powered Microsoft claims this model boasts the longest battery life of any Surface device released to date. It also features universal USB-C fast charging for added convenience.  

    Surface Pro 12-inch

    The redesigned 12-inch Surface Pro is also equipped with the Snapdragon X Plus processor. This new iteration is described as fast and smooth, offering all-day battery life in a lightweight 1.5-pound package. It retains the adjustable kickstand and detachable keyboard, with a notable addition: the Surface Slim Pen now magnetically attaches to the back of the tablet for easier storage and charging.  

    Reimagined Surface Pro 12-inch Keyboard

    The new keyboard for the Surface Pro features several enhancements. It includes a smooth-matte palm rest for comfortable typing, a full-size backlit keyset for improved visibility, and a customizable precision touchpad with an adaptive touch mode.  

    New Windows 11 Experiences

    Microsoft also previewed upcoming new software experiences for Windows 11. These features will initially be available to Windows Insiders over the coming month.

    New Start menu with phone companion: The Start menu will receive updates, including integration with a phone companion app.  

    AI actions in File Explorer: File Explorer will gain new AI-powered actions to enhance file management.  

    New capabilities in Notepad: Notepad is set to receive new features, potentially including AI-powered text generation and summarization, along with formatting options like bold and italics.

    More ways to interact with Copilot on Windows: The integration of Copilot within Windows will be expanded with new functionalities.

    Better 3rd Party Experiences Leveraging NPU: Third-party applications will be able to better utilize the Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for enhanced performance.  

    New Microsoft Store on Windows experiences: The Microsoft Store on Windows will also see updates to improve the user experience.

    Additionally, Copilot+ PC Experiences coming to Windows Insiders will include:

    • Adding an agent to settings  
    • More actions coming to Click to Do and improved Windows search
    • New Capabilities in Photos, Paint & Snipping Tool  
    • Updates to Narrator

    For more information, head to https://www.microsoft.com/en-au/surface

    Creator of techAU, Jason has spent the dozen+ years covering technology in Australia and around the world. Bringing a background in multimedia and passion for technology to the job, Cartwright delivers detailed product reviews, event coverage and industry news on a daily basis. Disclaimer: Tesla Shareholder from 20/01/2021

