Microsoft wants you to delete your password.. will you do it?

Microsoft is making a bold move, allowing users to completely delete the password from their Microsoft Account. This isn’t a futuristic concept, the change is just weeks away, which raises the question – will you delete your password?

For years we’ve been told to create complex and unique passwords, a rule that has become increasingly burdensome in an era of endless online accounts. Microsoft’s vision is to eliminate this hassle entirely, moving to more secure and convenient methods of authentication.

This shift is part of a broader industry trend towards passwordless sign-ins, but Microsoft is pushing the envelope by allowing users to remove the password as a sign-in option altogether. The primary methods of entry will instead be the Microsoft Authenticator app on your phone, Windows Hello, or a physical security key.

The upside of ditching your password

Enhanced Security

The most significant benefit is a massive leap in personal security. Traditional passwords are the weak link in our digital lives, susceptible to phishing scams, brute-force attacks, and data breaches. By removing the password, you eliminate the primary target for hackers.

Ultimate Convenience

Imagine logging into your computer or Microsoft services with a simple fingerprint scan, facial recognition, or a quick tap on your phone. This is the convenience passwordless authentication offers, streamlining your sign-in process and saving you from the frustration of forgotten passwords.

A Simpler Future

The cognitive load of remembering dozens of complex passwords is a real burden. Going passwordless frees up that mental energy and simplifies your digital life, without compromising on security.

The hurdles to a password-free world

Account recovery anxiety

What happens if you lose your phone or your biometric scanner fails? This is a primary concern for many, as the traditional safety net of a password will be gone. Microsoft has account recovery processes, but they will require access to your backup email or phone number, making it crucial to keep this information up to date.

Legacy software compatibility

While the future is passwordless, the past isn’t. Some older applications and services, like Office 2010 or earlier, and even the Xbox 360, still require a password. For those who rely on legacy software, completely deleting your password might not be a viable option just yet.

Device dependency

Your ability to log in will be tied to your physical devices. This means a lost, stolen, or broken device could temporarily lock you out of your account, highlighting the importance of having multiple verification methods set up.

Microsoft is confident that the future of security is passwordless. In a recent blog post, the company reinforced its commitment to this vision.

“Your password isn’t terrible. It’s definitely terrible, given the likelihood that it gets guessed, intercepted, phished, or reused…The best password is no password—and you can get there today with Windows Hello, security keys, or, my favorite, Microsoft Authenticator.” Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security

The move to a passwordless future is a significant step forward in the evolution of digital security. It presents a compelling trade-off: a more secure and convenient user experience in exchange for rethinking our reliance on the traditional password.

So, the question remains: when the option becomes available to you, will you hit the delete button on your password? Let us know in the comments below.

For more information, head to https://support.microsoft.com/en-au/account-billing/how-to-go-passwordless-with-your-microsoft-account-674ce301-3574-4387-a93d-916751764c43