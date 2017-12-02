Motum Simulation holding eSports event for Project Cars 2 today!

While the rain is keeping most Australians indoors today, there’s few better ways I can think of to spend your time than on a racing simulator, in VR. That’s exactly what Motum Simulation is offering today with an contest for the best driver.

You can grab all the details from the Eventbrite page, but basically its a chance for everyday Aussies to jump behind the wheel, in a motion activated racing simulator and be immersed for the most realistic racing experience ever.

Unlike typical sim racing, the Motum Simulators use a full motion rig, combined with the Oculus Rift. Project CARS 2 is one of the best racing titles that arrived in 2017 and it’ll be the game of choice today, offering a wide variety of tracks and vehicles, many of which you’ll never drive in real life and certainly don’t want to be responsible for in the wet weather.

We’ve also partnered with some fantastic organisations to provide you with a great experience. Dark Shadow Studios will be showing off their VR Drone Racing game for you to try out. So come along and race your fastest car (or drone) lap

Qualifying took place during the week, but spectators are welcome to watch the action (doors open at 12PM).

Schedule

12 noon – Doors open

1.00pm – Round 1 (18 drivers)

2.30pm – Round 2 (12 drivers)

3.30pm – Semi Final

4.00pm – VR Drone Racing Final

4.30pm – FINAL

5.00pm – Trophy Presentation

Location

When you arrive at Etihad Stadium, enter through the glass doors located between Gates 1 and 2. Head up the elevator and turn right. You’ll see the Legends Bar straight head.

If you can’t make it, make sure you tune in for all the action, by following them on Twitter.