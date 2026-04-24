Magic: The Gathering Secrets of Strixhaven, bold new mechanics, and a fresh semester of spell-bounding gameplay

Class is officially back in session, but this time, things are a little different. With Secrets of Strixhaven, Magic: The Gathering returns to Arcavios, but this isn’t a simple revisit. Instead, we’re getting a continuation of the story, new mechanics that lean heavily into each college’s identity, and a set that feels designed for both flavour and gameplay experimentation.

If you enjoyed the original Strixhaven, there’s a lot here that builds on that foundation. There are also some cool things pushing the set into interesting new directions.

School’s back

Narratively, the latest Magic: The Gathering Strixhaven set picks up with the same group of students we have previously followed in Strixhaven. These students are now entering their second year. Here, things escalate quickly.

The usually peaceful Archaics are attacking, there’s a new planeswalker entering the mix, and we’re seeing returning characters in unexpected colour combinations. It’s a nice evolution of the story rather than a reset, which helps the set feel more connected to the broader MTG universe.

New mechanics making things fresh

Let’s talk gameplay, because this is where Magic: The Gathering, Secrets of Strixhaven really shines.

Prepare

This is one of the standout mechanics of the set. There are creatures that come with a “Signature Spell” that can be cast once the creature is “readied.”

Some enter ready to go, while others require setup, which introduces a layer of planning that feels rewarding rather than restrictive. It’s very on-theme for a magical school. It’s all about studying first, then unleashing power.

There’s already clear combo potential here. Anything that can consistently “ready” creatures quickly becomes incredibly valuable, especially when paired with high-impact signature spells.

There are lots of creature cards with “Prepare”, and many of them enter prepared. (Photo: TechAU)

Thesis

Think big, splashy, ongoing spells. These are the kind of cards that stick around and generate value every turn. These cards can be used as long-term investments. If they resolve and stay on the board, they can completely take over a game.

College-specific mechanics

In Secrets of Strixhaven, each college gets its own flavourful mechanic. This is where the set feels the most cohesive:

Repartee (Silverquill): Triggers when you target creatures with spells. This encourages interaction-heavy play and opens up some clever combat tricks.

Flashback (Lorehold): A returning favourite, and still one of the most reliable value engines in the game.

Opus (Prismari): Rewards you for casting big spells. If you’re the kind of player who loves ramping into something ridiculous, this is your lane.

Infusion (Witherbloom): Life gain matters again, but this time with meaningful payoffs.

Increment (Quandrix): +1/+1 counters with a twist, rewarding you for spending more mana than your creature’s base stats.

Opus is a new mechanic that allows you to add counters and gives you a bonus if you had five or more mana. (Photo: TechAU)

None of these feel like filler mechanics. Each mechanic is tightly aligned its respective college’s identity and playstyle.

Deck identity is stronger than ever

At times, Magic: The Gathering sets can feel like they are just a colour. That changes with Secrets of Strixhaven. The five colleges aren’t just there to be thematic. No, each college really feels mechanically distinct. For example:

Silverquill leans into manipulation and politics, with cards like Killian encouraging opponents to attack elsewhere.

Prismari is all about going big, generating massive value from high-cost spells.

Witherbloom thrives on sacrifice loops and life gain synergies.

Lorehold continues its graveyard-focused gameplay, especially around spirits and recursion.

Quandrix doubles down on counters and scaling value engines.

If you’re building Commander decks, there’s a lot here to experiment with, especially with cross-college synergies.

You can also buy a Commander deck if you don’t want to build a custom deck. (Image: Supplied)

Card highlights and combos to watch

One of the most interesting cards revealed is Emeritus of Ideation, a mythic that ties directly into the Prepare mechanic. It’s essentially a callback to Ancestral Recall, letting you cast a powerful draw spell once the creature is readied. That alone makes it a potential staple in decks that can consistently enable Prepare.

Combine that with untap effects or ways to repeatedly meet readiness conditions, and you’ve got a serious engine. On the Prismari side, Opus mechanics paired with mana ramp and cost reduction could lead to explosive turns, especially in formats where big spells already dominate. Check out the full card lineup on the Magic: The Gathering website.

The artwork continues to impress

One of the things I really love about new Magic: The Gathering sets is the artwork. Visually, Secrets of Strixhaven doesn’t miss:

The Mystical Archive returns with brand-new artwork for iconic spells

Japanese alternate art versions are back (Collector Boosters only)

Borderless Field Notes cards add a really cool academic flavour, complete with sketches and annotations

Portal View dual lands hint at connections to other worlds

Full Art Spellcraft Lands bring that magical energy front and centre

These borderless art cards are gorgeous. (Photo: TechAU)

And for collectors, there’s a standout: a retro, textless version of Emeritus of Ideation, illustrated by Mark Poole, the original artist behind Ancestral Recall. It’s serialised too, so expect this to be highly sought after.

The Mystical Archive is back again

In Secrets of Strixhaven, every booster pack includes a Mystical Archive card, which is fantastic value. Mystical Archive cards are additional cards found in certain packs. They are like promotional cards that are also folio cards. They feature special art and frames too.

These reprints aren’t just filler. They’re some of the most iconic and widely played spells in MTG, now with fresh artwork. It’s a great way to make packs feel consistently exciting. Each Strixhaven Draft Booster and Set Booster pack contains one Mystical Archive card. Collector Booster packs will have at least three of these special cards in them.

Each of these special cards was pulled out of a Play Booster. (Photo: TechAU)

Release date and how to get it

Prerelease events kicked off on April 17 at WPN stores, and the full tabletop release for Secrets of Strixhaven lands today, April 24, 2026.

You’ll be able to pick it up in multiple formats:

Play Boosters

Collector Boosters

Commander Decks

Prerelease Packs

Bundles and Codex Bundles

Grab the sets from your local card game store, or check out Amazon for their offerings.

If you’re in Australia or New Zealand, WPN events are also running with some nice bonuses. Come into the store and play to score themed dividers, a keychain, and an acrylic standee featuring the founding dragons.

Secrets of Strixhaven

The new Magic: The Gathering Secrets of Strixhaven set feels like a confident return to a fan-favourite setting. More so, this set really feels like it’s breaking some boundaries and experimenting.

The new mechanics—especially Prepare—introduce interesting decision-making without overcomplicating gameplay, while returning mechanics like Flashback provide familiarity and reliability. Add in strong thematic cohesion, beautiful artwork, and some genuinely exciting card designs, and this set looks like it’s going to land well with both competitive players and collectors.

Now the only question left is… which college are you choosing?