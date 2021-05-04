NBN phase 2 is here: 900,000 more homes and businesses getting FTTP by 2023

When the NBN was first announced, the plan was to roll fibre connections to 93% of the population. Over time the project got politicised and after a change of Government, got rationed down to connect far less of the country via fibre, instead using a combination of FTTdp FTTN, Fixed Wireless and Satellite services.

Well after enabling almost 12 million premises to connect to the NBN, the project was essentially called complete, except it wasn’t. Relative to the rest of the world, the NBN didn’t elevate us to the top of the charts and many users were still left with sub-par internet services, many of whom are now turning to alternatives like SpaceX’s Starlink. This array of low-earth orbit Satellites is providing 300Mbps+ speeds to customers that otherwise had in some cases less than 20Mbps.

It seems the NBN has finally admitted there is now a phase 2 of the project, where an additional 900,000 homes and businesses will benefit from an extension of fibre running deeper into communities, enabling access to the wholesale download speed tier of close to 1 Gbps on demand by 2023 if they order plans based on eligible wholesale speed tiers.

This completely foreseeable need to roll out fibre to more of Australians will ultimately cost the tax payers of this country millions more, thanks to short-sighted politicians that wanted to win a few votes.

If you’re frustrated by the internet services that you were left with at the end of the NBN rollout, then pay attention as there is now light at the end of the tunnel.

Today’s announcement provides details of the first suburbs and towns in Tasmania, the ACT and Northern Territory that are currently served by Fibre to the Node (FTTN) where certain premises will progressively become eligible for Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) upgrades.

Following earlier announcements to roll fibre deeper into communities to pass some 200,000 premises, today’s announcement also includes details of additional suburbs and towns in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia where certain premises will ultimately benefit from new fibre extensions and access to higher speed broadband services, on demand.

The Fibre to the Node (FTTN) to Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) network upgrade program alone aims to enable up to 2 million premises to access the wholesale download speed tier of close to 1 Gbps Home Ultrafast (FTTP), on demand.

The NBN aren’t done there, they are set to make further announcements later this year.

Your internet connection should be determined by the amount you want to pay, rather than a technical limitation from the connectivity type available at your address. As part of NBN’s wider $3.5 billion network investment program, will move around 8 million premises or up to 75% of homes and businesses on the fixed line network by 2023 (still shy of the original 93$).

The first customers to place orders with internet retailers for fibre lead-ins and higher speed services in some eligible areas from November 2021. The company is also planning to commence similar full fibre upgrades to be made available on demand to eligible customers living or working in premises currently served by Fibre to the Curb (FTTC).

The company today confirmed that of the 2.5 million premises that are ready to connect to the nbn network via Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC), close to 97%, or approximately 2.4 million premises can access the nbn Home Superfast wholesale speed tier with up to 250 Mbps wholesale download speeds, and around 58% or approximately 1.45 million premises can access the nbn Home Ultrafast wholesale speed tier with wholesale download speeds of 500 Mbps to close to 1 Gbps, on demand.

By the December 31, 2021, the company is forecasting that approximately 94% or approximately 2.35 million premises that are ready to connect to the nbn network via HFC will be able to access the nbn Home Ultrafast wholesale speed tier.

“We’re very pleased to announce the latest list of suburbs and towns across Australia – from Byron Bay on the eastern tip of New South Wales to Yokine in Western Australia – that will ultimately see around 2 million FTTN premises become eligible to join our ever-expanding Fibre to the Premises footprint, on demand. We very deliberately rolled out the National Broadband Network at pace across Australia using a range of technologies to ensure we could provide access to high speed broadband services across Australia as quickly as possible. “We are now well underway with the next long-planned phase of the network’s evolution and development to provide more customers with access to nbn’s highest wholesale speed tiers currently available. Today, approximately 3.5 million premises across Australia can access the nbn Home Ultrafast wholesale speed tier with wholesale download speeds of 500 Mbps to close to 1 Gbps, on demand1,2. “We are on track to achieve our goal of enabling around 8 million premises or up to 75 per cent of homes and businesses on the fixed line network to access nbn’s highest wholesale speed tiers, if they so choose, by 2023.” Stephen Rue, Chief Executive Officer at NBN Co

Are you included in the update?

The fibre extensions announced today includes eligible premises in parts of the following towns and suburbs:

New South Wales

Announced today in May 2021:

Alexandria, Albion Park, Austinmer, Balgownie, Bankstown, Barrack Heights, Barrack Point, Batemans Bay, Belmont, Bogangar, Byron Bay, Cabarita Beach, Camperdown, Charlestown, Claymore, Cordeaux Heights, Corlette, Davistown, Dubbo, East Albury, Erina, Erskineville, Ettalong Beach, Fairy Meadow, Fingal Bay, Forster, Gerringong, Glenfield Park, Glenmore Park, Gorokan, Horningsea, Hoxton Park, Hunters Hill, Huntleys Cove, Jerrabomberra, Kariong, Kellyville, Kincumber, Islington, Lake Illawarra, Maryville, Merewether Heights, Milton, Mount Annan, Mount Pleasant, Narellan, Nelson Bay, North Richmond, North Wollongong, Oak Flats, Old Bar, Prestons, Raymond Terrace, Salamander Bay, Seven Hills, Shoal Bay, Soldiers Point, St Georges Basin, Terrigal, Thirroul, Tuncurry, Tweed Heads, Ulladulla, Umina Beach, Warilla, Warners Bay, West Hoxton, Woodbine, Woolwich, Woonona, Worrigee, Woy Woy, Yattalunga.

Anounced previously in February 2021:

Bathurst, Campbelltown, Elderslie, Maitland, Narellan, New Lambton, Orange, Singleton, Tarro.

Anounced previously in October 2020:

Belmont North, Carramar, Castle Hill, Charlestown, Holsworthy, Liverpool, Toronto, Wetherill Park.

ACT

Announced today in May 2021:

Banks, Campbell, Conder, Dickson, Gordon, Hume, Lyneham, O’Connor, Reid, Turner.

Victoria

Announced today in May 2021:

Aireys Inlet, Albert Park, Alfredton, Barwon Heads, Belmont, Berwick, Caroline Springs, Cowes, Craigieburn, Deer Park (additional footprint), Delacombe, Derrimut, Echuca, Fairhaven, Geelong, Geelong West, Grovedale, Hampton Park, Hastings, Highton, Kalimna, Kangaroo Flat, Lakes Entrance, Leopold, Mernda, Mornington, Ocean Grove, Pakenham, Pearcedale, Rosebud, Sebastopol, Seymore, Somerville, Sunshine West, Tarneit, Torquay, Traralgon, Warrnambool, Waurn Ponds, West Wodonga, Wodonga.

Anounced previously in February 2021:

Berwick South, Cranbourne, Deer Park, additional areas of Narre Warren, Sydenham.

Anounced previously in October 2020:

Lyndhurst, Narre Warren.

Queensland

Announced today in May 2021:

Alexandra Headland, Andergrove, Bargara, Bayview Heights, Beaconsfield, Bellara, Bentley Park, Blacks Beach, Brinsmead, Buderim, Bulimba, Burpengary, Burpengary East, Caboolture, Caboolture South, Cannonvale, Castaways Beach, Clifton Beach, Coolangatta, Coolum Beach, Cooroibah, Craiglie, Currimundi, Dolphin Heads, Earville, Edmonton, Eimeo, Forest Lake, Freshwater, Glenella, Griffin, Heathwood, Kawungan, Kewarra Beach, Lawnton, Meridan Plains, Monoora, Mooloolaba, Manunda, Marcoola, Marcus Beach, Maroochydore, Minyama, Mooroobool, Morayfield, Mount Coolum, Mount Pleasant, Mount Sheridan, Mountain Creek, Murrumba Downs, Newtown (4350), Noosa Heads, Noosaville, Ormeau, Pacific Paradise, Pacific Pines, Parrearra, Peregian Beach, Port Douglas, Proserpine, Redlynch, Rothwell, Seventeen Mile Rocks, Stratford, Sunrise Beach, Sunshine Beach, Tewantin, Trinity Beach, Twin Waters, Upper Coomera, Urraween, Victoria Point, Warana, White Rock, Woree.

Anounced previously in February 2021:

Albany Creek, Ashgrove, Bald Hills, Burleigh Heads, Ferny Hills, Robina, Townsville.

Anounced previously in October 2020:

Acacia Ridge, Browns Plains, Eight Mile Plains, Oxenford.

South Australia

Announced today in May 2021:

Andrews Farm, Ascot Park, Edwardstown, Exeter, Glanville, Grange, Largs Bay, Munno Park West, New Port, Port Adelaide, Seaton, Semaphore, Tennyson, West Lakes, Woodville West.

Anounced previously in February 2021:

Elizabeth, Gepps Cross, Golden Grove, Salisbury.

Anounced previously in October 2020:

Osborne.

Western Australia

Announced today in May 2021:

Ascot, Balcatta, Balga, Bayswater, Beaconsfield, Beckenham, Belmont, Bentley, Bicton, Cannington, City Beach, Cloverdale, Coogee, East Cannington, East Fremantle, Fremantle, Gosnells, Hamilton Hill, Highgate, Hilton, Huntingdale, Karawara, Karrinyup, Kewdale, Maylands, Midland, Morley, Mount Lawley, Nollamara, North Fremantle, North Perth, Osborne Park, Palmyra, Redcliffe, Riverton, Rivervale, Rossmoyne, Samson, Scarborough, Shelley, South Fremantle, Southern River, Spearwood, St James, Stirling, Tuart Hill, Waikiki, Waterford, Wembley Downs, Westminster, Yokine.

Anounced previously in February 2021:

Canning Vale, Girrawheen, Jandakot South, Kingsley, Wanneroo.

Anounced previously in October 2020:

Cannington, Double View.

Tasmania

Announced today in May 2021:

Camdale, Cooee, Devonport, Howrah, Legana, Ocean Vista, Park Grove, Paklands, Sandy Bay, Shorewell Park, Tranmere.

Northern Territory

Announced today in May 2021:

Alice Springs, Araluen, Braitling, Ciccone, Desert Springs, East Side, Gillen, Ilpara, Larapinta, Ross, Sadadeen, The Gap.

