New $7 million data centre opens in Albury Wodonga

Leading Edge Data Centres (LEDC) offer facilities in NSW, but announced back in April last year, are embarking on expansion into regional Victoria to build Tier III Data Centers across the state.

This week, they opened their newest data centre in Albury Wodonga. This new site will serve the greater Riverina region, providing regional Australian businesses and communities with greater access to distributed cloud networks through reliable, cost-effective connectivity.

Known as ABX1, the site offers the following:

Power N+1 redundancy of supply power

2N rack power supply (A & B) as standard

Redundant 1000kVA diesel generators

Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS)

Isolated parallel bus

375kw IT load capacity per module Cooling Latest smart in-row technology

Temperature and humidity monitored

In-Row Direct Expansion cooling

Dehumidification and filtering system

N+1 independent cooling

Hot aisle containment Security 24/7 Network Operations Centre (NOC)

Keyless access using 2FA

Multi-stage security containment systems

30+ motion-sensitive cameras

Designed to SCEC Zone 2 standards

Complies with PSPF standard Network N+1 resilient network infrastructure

99.95% network availability SLA

Dark fibre to the Tamworth NBN POI

Cloud on ramps to public cloud providers

Layer 2 ports from 100Mbps to 100Gbps

Internet/Transit up to 100Gbps

Powered by Schneider Electric, a leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, the modern, scalable, and secure Tier III data centre will reduce network latency and increase internet speed, while providing continuous power, reliability, and high security. The world-class Tier III data centre has been designed for Australian conditions, thus providing additional environmental protections.

We are excited and privileged to be a partner on this project, allowing Australians in regional areas to access high-speed connectivity and direct cloud fabric. The opening of this new data centre in the Riverina region will provide the digital infrastructure needed for Australians for generations to come, Schneider’s Tier III certified edge data centres have been designed and constructed in line with Chris Thorpe and LEDCs vision. They are built for Australian conditions, designed for regional locations with both sustainability and greater direct cloud access as a priority, Vice President Segments & Secure Power, Joe Craparotta.

The data centre will be part of a highly connected network of data centres across regional NSW, providing new connectivity options and greater opportunities for local business growth. LEDC has invested over $7 million to open the facility with new state-of-the-art technology, easily accessible to local businesses.

The new data centre will effectively lower the region’s dependency on Sydney’s data centres, bringing direct benefits to a wide range of communities and businesses across the Riverina and allowing national enterprise to now reach a regional market that has traditionally been ignored.

“We are thrilled to launch the Albury Wodonga data centre, providing more choice for local consumers and businesses when it comes to high-speed internet and direct cloud connectivity. It’s more important than ever before for our metropolitan and regional communities to be digitally connected with equivalent capabilities.” Leading Edge Data Centres’ CEO, Chris Thorpe,

The data centre has garnered strong support from local stakeholders including Business NSW and Albury City council. AlburyCity Mayor Kylie King said the new data centre is an important milestone for the region, enhancing digital connectivity and opening the door to new opportunities.

This new facility will give existing businesses more options for innovation and growth, whilst enhancing our attractiveness as an investment location. It will bring us up to speed with capital cities like Sydney and Melbourne and allow us to operate more effectively in a global market. AlburyCity Mayor Kylie King

Collaborating with Schneider Electric enables LEDC to offer the following:

Accessibility and choice – by providing a greater range of direct cloud access options, customers can enjoy faster connectivity through the network of edge data centres across regional Australia.

– by providing a greater range of direct cloud access options, customers can enjoy faster connectivity through the network of edge data centres across regional Australia. Stability and reliability – with secure, Tier III certified edge data centres, customers can withstand even the most extreme Australian weather conditions, providing redundancy and fault tolerance, as well as power outage protection.

– with secure, Tier III certified edge data centres, customers can withstand even the most extreme Australian weather conditions, providing redundancy and fault tolerance, as well as power outage protection. Benefits to regional Australia – measurable benefits to local and national customers include improved connectivity, competitive hosting, and development of IoT and regional smart cities across Australia through innovative growth infrastructure. The investment will also create new jobs and improve the local economy.

Connecting all these devices is Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure IT Expert software, which provides proactive insights on critical assets that impact the health and availability of an IT environment. With customisable dashboards, remote device management, and device health and security vulnerability assessments, the software provides LEDC with continuous site-wide visibility.

With a local data centre, I can build and create the configuration I need for our business’ needs and IT architecture, access the services, speed, stability and security that we require, all the while eliminating the cost of downtime, maintenance, and corporate overhead. Angus Collins, IT Manager, JT Fossey

You can learn more about Leading Edge Data Centres’ story by visiting https://leadingedgedc.com/about. If you’re interested, tours of the Data Centers are available.