New $7 million data centre opens in Albury Wodonga

Leading Edge Data Centres (LEDC) offer facilities in NSW, but announced back in April last year, are embarking on expansion into regional Victoria to build Tier III Data Centers across the state.
This week, they opened their newest data centre in Albury Wodonga. This new site will serve the greater Riverina region, providing regional Australian businesses and communities with greater access to distributed cloud networks through reliable, cost-effective connectivity.
Known as ABX1, the site offers the following:
Power
-
N+1 redundancy of supply power
-
2N rack power supply (A & B) as standard
-
Redundant 1000kVA diesel generators
-
Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS)
-
Isolated parallel bus
-
375kw IT load capacity per module
Cooling
-
Latest smart in-row technology
-
Temperature and humidity monitored
-
In-Row Direct Expansion cooling
-
Dehumidification and filtering system
-
N+1 independent cooling
-
Hot aisle containment
Security
-
24/7 Network Operations Centre (NOC)
-
Keyless access using 2FA
-
Multi-stage security containment systems
-
30+ motion-sensitive cameras
-
Designed to SCEC Zone 2 standards
-
Complies with PSPF standard
Network
-
N+1 resilient network infrastructure
-
99.95% network availability SLA
-
Dark fibre to the Tamworth NBN POI
-
Cloud on ramps to public cloud providers
-
Layer 2 ports from 100Mbps to 100Gbps
-
Internet/Transit up to 100Gbps
Powered by Schneider Electric, a leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, the modern, scalable, and secure Tier III data centre will reduce network latency and increase internet speed, while providing continuous power, reliability, and high security. The world-class Tier III data centre has been designed for Australian conditions, thus providing additional environmental protections.
The data centre will be part of a highly connected network of data centres across regional NSW, providing new connectivity options and greater opportunities for local business growth. LEDC has invested over $7 million to open the facility with new state-of-the-art technology, easily accessible to local businesses.
The new data centre will effectively lower the region’s dependency on Sydney’s data centres, bringing direct benefits to a wide range of communities and businesses across the Riverina and allowing national enterprise to now reach a regional market that has traditionally been ignored.
The data centre has garnered strong support from local stakeholders including Business NSW and Albury City council. AlburyCity Mayor Kylie King said the new data centre is an important milestone for the region, enhancing digital connectivity and opening the door to new opportunities.
Collaborating with Schneider Electric enables LEDC to offer the following:
- Accessibility and choice – by providing a greater range of direct cloud access options, customers can enjoy faster connectivity through the network of edge data centres across regional Australia.
- Stability and reliability – with secure, Tier III certified edge data centres, customers can withstand even the most extreme Australian weather conditions, providing redundancy and fault tolerance, as well as power outage protection.
- Benefits to regional Australia – measurable benefits to local and national customers include improved connectivity, competitive hosting, and development of IoT and regional smart cities across Australia through innovative growth infrastructure. The investment will also create new jobs and improve the local economy.
Connecting all these devices is Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure IT Expert software, which provides proactive insights on critical assets that impact the health and availability of an IT environment. With customisable dashboards, remote device management, and device health and security vulnerability assessments, the software provides LEDC with continuous site-wide visibility.
You can learn more about Leading Edge Data Centres’ story by visiting https://leadingedgedc.com/about. If you’re interested, tours of the Data Centers are available.