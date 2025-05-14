New Tesla Optimus video shows off stunning speed and dexterity by dancing at 1x

Tesla has released not 1, but 2 brand new videos today of their humanoid robot Optimus. It’s been a minute since we last seen a significant progress update video and in a ultra-hot emerging industry, the competition is releasing new videos almost weekly at this point.

The videos from Tesla today return them to the top of the tree in terms of capabilities and intelligence.

What we see in the video is the latest generation of Optimus performing a series of dance moves. Initially you think, why would they use a dance as a showcase of technical ability when the massive commercial opportunity in factories, production lines and repetitive or dangerous jobs have nothing to do with dancing?

The answer is the demonstration shows what is possible, both from a hardware and software (intelligence) perspective.

There’s a few seriously impressive aspects to the video.

The smoothness in movement

The robot moves incredibly naturally, easily the most human-link that we’ve seen from Optimus to date. In the first few seconds of the video, we see the incredible coordination of simultaneous joint movements, as the ankles and feet, the knees all moving in harmony with the hips rotating, shoulders arms and hands.

Range of Motion

The range of motion is remarkable, we see the robot with outstretched limbs and perfectly balanced on 1 foot. While we may not need it to dance when going to work, there definitely will be tasks that require poses and movement akin to this, so Tesla are showing those who want to pay attention, that human-link movement really is possible.

The Speed

The speed (OMG the speed).. in previous videos we’ve seen sequences sped up by as much as 3x, which was a clear attempt at showcasing what the objective was, but in reality, when these movements were slowed to just 1x, they were significantly slower and importantly much worse than human capabilities.

Today we seen the entire movement running at 1x and it almost looks fake, as we’ve never seen this speed from Optimus before. Not only are some of the moves performed quickly, some of them have to be. Dancing is actually a very difficult task as we see at times the robot actually completely lifting off the ground, while landing successfully.

We know from the original specs, that Tesla is targeting 5 miles per hour or 2.24 m/s as a top speed, but based on what we seen from this video, running would not be out of the question.

Training

Thanks to some members of the Tesla team posting on X, we learned a little more detail on the training that went into creating this movement for the video.

The training data was created entirely simulation.. this means the days of teleoperators to train humanoid robot movement is likely now behind us. What’s also impressive is that Tesla achieved this using what’s called Zero-shot, meaning there’s no on-device attempt, failure, learning loop required.

The process ultimately looks something like this. Tesla feeds a computer model a metric tonne of dancing videos from the internet, the system condenses that into a model that baked into a software update and deployed to the robot to be run on the same HW4 hardware available in Tesla vehicles. The robot then takes an instruction set (dance routine) and executes it.

The big unlock here is that Tesla should now be able to train the robot in performing tasks incredibly rapidly, dependent on AI training data, compute and power.

Given the first real-world applications of Optimus is likely to be in commercial settings, I imagined a killer demo would having a number of Optimus’ working in teams to unpack pallets/deliveries), or consumer (groceries off a supermarket shelf)… but perhaps that’s too easy…

Real-world demo

So how about this as a challenge. In the next video from Optimus.. let’s see the following:

Tesla is about to launch their FSD (unsupervised) robotaxi service in Texas next month. As we understand the first rides will be delivered in Model Ys, with the dedicated Cybercab (no wheel and pedals) not due till later this year, early 2026.

This means there’s an opportunity to celebrate the launch of FSDu with some robot help.. so here’s the challenge Optimus:

Tesla Semi pulls up, door opens, out 2 Optimus robots emerge lowering themselves down to the ground using handles/steps in the Semi.

They approach the rear of the Semi trailer, open the rear door, lowering it to reveal a special Cybercab, creating a ramp for it to exit the vehicle.

The Cybercab rolls out the back of the Semi, with 2 more Optimus along for the ride.

One of them taps the screen to exit the ride and open the doors.

They step out of the Cybercab and wave to the crowd.

The 4 Optimus now work together, coordinating movements to change a wheel on the Cybercab.

The aero disc on the new wheel has a plastic wrap over it, and is removed by an Optimus to reveal ‘FSD (Unsupervised) Starts NOW!‘

Elon Musk commented It does this every day in our Palo Alto lab. And multiple Optimus robots walk around the office 24/7 with no one watching over them, charging themselves as needed.