Nexport introduces DLX electric logistics truck, test drives Oct, deliveries Q1, 2022

Nexport is a zero-emissions transport company that came to our attention with the announcement that they’d be importing EV products (cars and busses) from Chinese manufacturer BYD. Eventually, the company plans on setting up local production of electric vehicles in Australia, until then we’ll see imports from overseas.

The company has just announced that a new vehicle, the DLX electric logistics truck will be heading to Australian roads, great for those commercial businesses that are looking to reduce ongoing costs and reduce emissions.

Customer test drives are scheduled to commence in Australia by October 2021, with customer deliveries scheduled for Q1, 2022.

We don’t know a lot right now about the truck, but we do know it’ll feature Nexport branding on the front and in terms of size be 3M high, 6.3M long and 2.13M wide. The large front window looks to give the driver a great view of the road ahead and it reminds me a lot of the Arrival concept that ended up getting watered down.

We’ll certainly be keen to know more about the battery capacity and range of the vehicle, along with charging type and rates. Look out for more information soon.