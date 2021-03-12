Next Level Racing partners with iRacing for two co-branded cockpits

Next Level Racing has announced it is partnering with the famous racing simulation service iRacing. The companies will embarking on an exciting new partnership to produce two co-branded cockpits including the launch of a brand-new premium simulator chassis.

This new collaboration between the two leading brands in motorsport simulation will give sim racing enthusiasts plenty to look forward to, with Next Level Racing® offering drivers the full spectrum of premium sim-racing products from entry-level to high-end competition-grade cockpits.

“iRacing is thrilled to partner with Next Level Racing. This is the first time we will place our brand on a piece of hardware and the decision wasn’t made lightly.

iRacing has built our brand around quality, and for that reason, it was extremely important to us to associate with a company that felt the same and could deliver that. We are all very excited to give sim racers a great experience not only with our software but now in partnership with Next Level Racing.”

Otto Szebeni – Director of Sales and Marketing for iRacing