Next Level Racing partners with iRacing for two co-branded cockpits

Next Level Racing has announced it is partnering with the famous racing simulation service iRacing. The companies will embarking on an exciting new partnership to produce two co-branded cockpits including the launch of a brand-new premium simulator chassis.
This new collaboration between the two leading brands in motorsport simulation will give sim racing enthusiasts plenty to look forward to, with Next Level Racing® offering drivers the full spectrum of premium sim-racing products from entry-level to high-end competition-grade cockpits.
“iRacing is thrilled to partner with Next Level Racing. This is the first time we will place our brand on a piece of hardware and the decision wasn’t made lightly.
iRacing has built our brand around quality, and for that reason, it was extremely important to us to associate with a company that felt the same and could deliver that. We are all very excited to give sim racers a great experience not only with our software but now in partnership with Next Level Racing.”Otto Szebeni – Director of Sales and Marketing for iRacing
“We are excited to collaborate with iRacing, a market leader in simulation software to introduce what we believe is the best consumer racing cockpit. The new premium cockpit has been designed specifically for sim racers that demand nothing but the best.
Our Design Team’s relentless pursuit for perfection in combination with the expertise from our friends at iRacing has helped set a new benchmark for a racing cockpit.”Kam Khadem – Head of Brand and Strategic Growth for Next Level Racing.
Further details of this exciting partnership, as well as the unveiling of Next Level Racing’s new premium cockpit, will be revealed in Q2 2021 and used by esports and professional drivers globally.
To be the first to receive exclusive updates for the Next Level Racing and iRacing partnership, sign up here.